FORMER Trinidad and Tobago national coach Stephen Hart is well and he’s been tweeting on social media, after recent medical complications.

The Halifax Wanderers announced that head coach Hart had departed from the club’s Winnipeg-based “bubble” to undergo a minor medical procedure in Halifax.

The 61-year-old was placed under medical supervision as a precautionary measure during the club’s opening match recently, with assistant coach Mesut Mert filling in at that point.

Hart is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready to rejoin the bench later this month. His assistant coach Mert, who replaced former assistant Derek King last March, will serve as interim head coach.

WI WOMEN STAY PERFECT

West Indies women continued their perfect run against Pakistan women yesterday, sealing an easy eight-wicket victory in the second ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, to take A 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Call to sack ‘Latas’

Former Barbados national captain Terry Sealy is calling on Trinidadian Russell ‘Little Magician’ Latapy to resign as head coach of the Barbados men’s football team.

‘Soca Warriors’ face Gold Cup champs Mexico

Reigning champions Mexico will begin defence of their Gold Cup title tonight by tangling with preliminary round qualifier Trinidad and Tobago from 10 p.m. (T&T time) in a Group A, first round match, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

Bertrand, Benjamin on NACAC podium

Leah Bertrand and Kion Benjamin produced podium finishes on the opening day of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday.

Kallicharan praises inaugural ‘rookie camp’

Cricket West Indies (CWI) successfully hosted its “West Indies Personal Development Rookie Camp” which was designed to serve both as an induction process and an information-sharing exercise for all players who were awarded regional franchise contracts for the first time.

Cyrus signs with Thai club

Former Trinidad and Tobago defender Daneil Cyrus has joined Thai League 2 club, Chainat Hornbill FC.

Cyrus,30, signed on Thursday and was welcomed to the club where he commented, “I am ready for Chainat Hornbill.”