FORMER Trinidad and Tobago national coach Stephen Hart is well and he’s been tweeting on social media, after recent medical complications.
The Halifax Wanderers announced that head coach Hart had departed from the club’s Winnipeg-based “bubble” to undergo a minor medical procedure in Halifax.
The 61-year-old was placed under medical supervision as a precautionary measure during the club’s opening match recently, with assistant coach Mesut Mert filling in at that point.
Hart is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready to rejoin the bench later this month. His assistant coach Mert, who replaced former assistant Derek King last March, will serve as interim head coach.