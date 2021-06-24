Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Jehiel Cole is a student/athlete from Trinidad and Tobago, who has a big dream of attending Sussex County Community College in New Jersey, United States. There, he hopes to study exercise science and kinesiology and play a part on the college’s football team.
Cole, 20, is a former Tranquillity Secondary footballer. He has ambitions of going abroad to further his education but there is a lot going against him.
Cole is from a big family in Malick, that cannot fund the cost of his education. What he has going for him is big hopes, big dreams and a big chance to dramatically alter his life fortunes.
“I did my SATs about two years and I was searching for a college. I kind of procrastinate because of the situation with the world (Covid 19 pandemic) and I was trusting in God to bring the right opportunity,” he said.
“It so happens that this came along,” he added. “But everything comes up to US$15,000.”
Consequently, he has set up a GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/ed6cabd3) with the goal of raising US$15,000 to fund his education.
Should he succeed, Cole will be among the very few in his family to have gotten such an education.
“I live in a family of nine, which consists of both my parents and their seven children, of which I’m the eldest. Being the eldest child doesn’t only mean that I was the first to born but it also comes with a great responsibility of leading by example,” he said.
“With that being said, due to the current world situation it is nearly impossible to fulfil my goals without some sort of assistance, especially coming from a big family,” Cole declared.
He hopes to garner public assistance to raise the needed funds, especially with a situation where T&T is under a lock-down.
Fund-raising has been almost impossible given the current Government restrictions, which have seen schools and most businesses closed amidst steady Covid-19 deaths and high infection rates.
“Every cent will be greatly appreciated,” Cole said.
“Being a community college, they were unable to provide any athletic or international scholarships,” he said of Sussex County. “But I was given the in-state tuition, which is only given to students who live in the state and student/athletes.”
Should things work out, Cole hopes to leave T&T in late July.
“The coach told me to come by the second of August. That is when our season starts. But classes start in September,“ he said.