Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Jehiel Cole

HOPING TO GET HIS CHANCE: Jehiel Cole

Jehiel Cole is a student/athlete from Trinidad and Tobago, who has a big dream of attending Sussex County Community College in New Jersey, United States. There, he hopes to study exercise science and kinesiology and play a part on the college’s football team.

Cole, 20, is a former Tranquillity Secondary footballer. He has ambitions of going abroad to further his education but there is a lot going against him.

Cole is from a big family in Malick, that cannot fund the cost of his education. What he has going for him is big hopes, big dreams and a big chance to dramatically alter his life fortunes.

“I did my SATs about two years and I was searching for a college. I kind of procrastinate because of the situation with the world (Covid 19 pandemic) and I was trusting in God to bring the right opportunity,” he said.

“It so happens that this came along,” he added. “But everything comes up to US$15,000.”

Consequently, he has set up a GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/ed6cabd3) with the goal of raising US$15,000 to fund his education.

Should he succeed, Cole will be among the very few in his family to have gotten such an education.

“I live in a family of nine, which consists of both my parents and their seven children, of which I’m the eldest. Being the eldest child doesn’t only mean that I was the first to born but it also comes with a great responsibility of leading by example,” he said.

“With that being said, due to the current world situation it is nearly impossible to fulfil my goals without some sort of assistance, especially coming from a big family,” Cole declared.

He hopes to garner public assistance to raise the needed funds, especially with a situation where T&T is under a lock-down.

Fund-raising has been almost impossible given the current Government restrictions, which have seen schools and most businesses closed amidst steady Covid-19 deaths and high infection rates.

“Every cent will be greatly appreciated,” Cole said.

“Being a community college, they were unable to provide any athletic or international scholarships,” he said of Sussex County. “But I was given the in-state tuition, which is only given to students who live in the state and student/athletes.”

Should things work out, Cole hopes to leave T&T in late July.

“The coach told me to come by the second of August. That is when our season starts. But classes start in September,“ he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chance to fix flaws

Chance to fix flaws

Rotating the strike. Strengthening the death bowling. Eliminating no-balls.

These are just a few of the areas West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran said his team will be working on improving when they face South Africa in a five-match T20 series starting this weekend with back-to-back matches tomorrow and Sunday in Grenada.

Paul misses out on Tokyo

Paul misses out on Tokyo

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT boxer Nigel Paul will not likely be participating at the delayed 2020 Olympics to be held under a month’s time in Japan.

Having hoped for entry via a Pan Am Games allocation, Paul has missed out, having been one spot outside the quota of amateur heavyweight boxers selected from the region.

Simmons: Injuries not holding Gabriel back

Simmons: Injuries not holding Gabriel back

Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams has admitted to being concerned about the fitness of Shannon Gabriel, but West Indies coach Phil Simmons has downplayed talk about the fast bowler.

Asked on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday whether Gabriel’s fitness concerned him, the former WI captain Adams said: “It does, it does. He’s been having niggles of late.”

Kelvin Jack says thanks

Kelvin Jack says thanks

KELVIN JACK, the former assistant coach of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team, is saying thanks to fans and footballers for the opportunity to serve.

Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Former Tranquillity student seeking funding for overseas stint

Jehiel Cole is a student/athlete from Trinidad and Tobago, who has a big dream of attending Sussex County Community College in New Jersey, United States. There, he hopes to study exercise science and kinesiology and play a part on the college’s football team.

Recovering Molino starts for Crew

Recovering Molino starts for Crew

Kevin Molino continued his recovery from injury when he played the first 45 minutes on Wednesday night, wearing the number nine jersey in the Columbus Crew’s close 1-0 loss away to the Philadelphia Union. The Eastern Conference top of the table clash featured the second-placed Union against defending MLS Cup champions Crew who are fourth.