FOUNDATION TO FINISH

Jereem “The Dream” Richards

TRIBUTE TO LENDORE: Jereem “The Dream” Richards honours his friend and teammate Deon Lendore with the deceased quartermiler’s signature archer celebration following Saturday’s World Athletics Indoor Championship men’s 400 metres triumph in Belgrade, Serbia. Richards clocked a championship and national indoor record time of 45 seconds flat to become Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever World Indoor Championship gold medallist.

—Photo: GETTY IMAGES FOR WORLD ATHLETICS

Trinidad and Tobago’s freshly minted world champion, Jereem “The Dream” Richards is calling on his fellow citizens to be a source of motivation to athletes at all levels of development.

“I’ll like to encourage people to support the sport more,” the World Athletics Indoor Championship men’s 400 metres gold medallist told the Express, “from the local level all the way to the top. We have a lot of talented athletes in Trinidad and Tobago and most people don’t know who they are until they win something. So please support and pay attention to local sport.”

Richards ran unbeaten at the World Indoors in Belgrade, Serbia. On Friday, the 28-year-old track star won his first round and semi-final heats. He then clocked a championship and national indoor record time of 45.00 seconds in Saturday’s final to become T&T’s first-ever World Indoors gold medallist.

After the race, Richards honoured the late Deon Lendore, the previous holder of the T&T indoor record at 45.03.

“At that time, when I paid tribute to Deon with his signature archer-style (bow and arrow) celebration, I was just thinking ‘we did it bro’. This is definitely very important. I hope that this victory brings more attention to track and field and motivates the younger generation just like Deon motivated us.

“The week leading into the Championships, anytime I had a difficult practice and I would lay on the track tired but still had to be up for any rep or run, I would remember who I was doing it for. That really helped me.”

The 45-flat clocking was not only an indoor best for Richards, but also eclipsed his 45.21 seconds outdoor best.

“I really didn’t expect to run any time,” the 2017 World Championship 4x400m gold medallist explained. “I knew it was going to take something fast to win but my main focus was to be the first person to cross the line.”

Richards earned 200m bronze at the 2017 World Championships, and is considered a specialist in the deuce. The Point Fortin athlete, however, begs to differ.

“Jereem Richards was always a 400 metres runner. He just prefers the 200.”

With the Serbia success, Richards is now faced with a choice between the 200 and the 400 for the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

“At this time, I’m not sure which event I’ll be competing in. Only God knows the answer to that question.” T&T did not field a men’s 4x4 team in Belgrade. Belgium struck gold in the event in three minutes, 06.52 seconds. Spain secured silver in 3:06.82, with bronze going to Netherlands in 3:06.90.

At the 2018 World Indoor Championships, Lendore, Richards, Asa Guevara and Lalonde Gordon combined for fourth spot in 3:02.52. In 2016, Jarrin Solomon, Gordon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lendore teamed up for bronze in 3:05.51.

“I regretted not having a 4x4 team,” said Richards, “after watching the times that got medals, but I understand that we didn’t have enough athletes available to compete in that event.”

The build-up to Belgrade 2022 was a very emotional time for Richards. In addition to losing Lendore, a close friend and teammate, Richards was mourning the deaths of his grandmother and great uncle. Victory, therefore, was that much sweeter.

“This title for me meant representing and remembering my family and friends in a special way with a gold medal.”

Brendan Boodoo blazed an aggressive 117 and grabbed two wickets for 17 runs to guide South East Zone to an emphatic 156-run victory over North at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday, as they secured their place in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 final.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite hopes the pitch for the third Test will be helpful to his four-pronged pace attack, as West Indies chase victory in the final game here this week.

The preceding Tests in Antigua and Barbados were played out on turgid surfaces, both resulting in tame draws with batsmen enjoying the better of the conditions and seamers struggling to make an impact.

Merry Boys and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots both remained unbeaten in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) 50-overs Sunday League, taking the lead in their respective divisions after three rounds of matches in the competition.

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Mushtaque Mohammed is in Switzerland for the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) board of administrators meeting.

Today is the final day of the three-day conference involving administrators from all five Continental Confederations—Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean)—--of the sport of volleyball.

