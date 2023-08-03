Four CAZOVA awards for T&T players

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s players captured four individual awards during the closing ceremony for the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship Sunday night in Suriname.

Attempting to lift the women’s trophy for the eighth time in succession, this country’s women were nosed out 25-21, 15-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 by the Jamaicans a few hours earlier in the final.

Former captain Krystle Esdelle, who was the Most Valuable Player when T&T triumphed in 2012 to complete a beaver-trick of titles, was the Best Scorer after amassing a grand total of 147 points in the seven-day tournament, 38 more than the runner-up from Barbados.

Compatriot Cheyenne Chin Choy, a former promising junior tennis player, was voted Best Digger as well as Best Libero. This country’s men, who have captured the title three times, picked up the bronze medal for the second straight time, and one prize in the closing ceremony as Kameron Donald was adjudged the Best Setter.

After coming from two sets to love down to edge T&T in the semifinals, hosts Suriname took down ten-time champs Barbados in a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-21, 29-27, 23-25, 17-15 for the second straight men’s crown on Sunday night. CAZOVA is a biennial tournament, but the pandemic arrived a few months before the 2020 edition which was forced to cancel, and this was the first since T&T’s women and Suriname’s men were triumphant two weeks apart in 2018, also at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname.

WI GET IT RIGHT

For once, West Indies supporters had reason to jump for genuine joy.

And jump some of them did. For after Romario Shepherd bowled the final over of the first T20 International against India at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, India were still four runs short of their 150-run victory target.

Sebastien Byng goes for gold in ITF

SEBASTIEN BYNG will attempt to become the second Trinidad and Tobago player to capture a title in successive days when the curtain falls on the ITF (Internaional Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament today, in St Lucia.

Jordane Dookie became the first yesterday when she and Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett of Canada did not even have to pick up their racquet in the 18 & under doubles final as Barbadian Serena Bryan and Jaiya Siffrard of the United States were unable to take the court.

Carenage league defending champs off to winning start

Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force 1st Engineering Battalion began their Carenage Football League (CFL) defence by edging Cultural Roots 2-1 at the Carenage recreation ground, recently.

Among others competing in the CFL winning their first round matches were Big Yard, Scorpion, Back ah Yard and Role Models.

Germany crash out, Morocco through

Germany’s Women’s World Cup campaign came to an end in the group stage for the first time in their history as they were held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea yesterday.

Germany started this World Cup with a flurry of goals in their 6-0 rout of Morocco, but then fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Colombia. They still had a great chance of making the knockouts but needed to beat South Korea, who had lost both matches without scoring, to make sure.

All-time low

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls had never lost to Wales in a Netball World Cup match until yesterday.

An eight-game T&T winning streak against the Welsh ended when the British team won 70-55 at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Having finished ninth at the 2019 edition of the Netball World Cup, T&T will conclude what has to be a most disappointing 2023 campaign tomorrow morning.