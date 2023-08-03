Four CAZOVA awards for T&T players

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s players captured four individual awards during the closing ceremony for the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship Sunday night in Suriname.
Attempting to lift the women’s trophy for the eighth time in succession, this country’s women were nosed out 25-21, 15-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 by the Jamaicans a few hours earlier in the final.
Former captain Krystle Esdelle, who was the Most Valuable Player when T&T triumphed in 2012 to complete a beaver-trick of titles, was the Best Scorer after amassing a grand total of 147 points in the seven-day tournament, 38 more than the runner-up from Barbados.
Compatriot Cheyenne Chin Choy, a former promising junior tennis player, was voted Best Digger as well as Best Libero. This country’s men, who have captured the title three times, picked up the bronze medal for the second straight time, and one prize in the closing ceremony as Kameron Donald was adjudged the Best Setter.
After coming from two sets to love down to edge T&T in the semifinals, hosts Suriname took down ten-time champs Barbados in a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-21, 29-27, 23-25, 17-15 for the second straight men’s crown on Sunday night. CAZOVA is a biennial tournament, but the pandemic arrived a few months before the 2020 edition which was forced to cancel, and this was the first since T&T’s women and Suriname’s men were triumphant two weeks apart in 2018, also at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo, Suriname.