CELEBRATION TIME: Ace jockey Nobel Abrego, left, helps lead in Passionate, with Kimal Santo up, after Diane Scott’s filly had trounced her field by five lengths in the curtain event of last week Saturday’s seven-race card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. Walking behind is trainer John O’Brien (partly-hidden), who was completing a double after saddling Bella Riva to win the previous race. Abrego, a Panamanian, who rode well over 1,000 winners all over the world during a glittering career, spent over two decades here and retired on Boxing Day (December 26). Many trainers, including champion O’Brien, Glenn Mendez and Ramesh Ramroop gathered in the winners’ circle after Saturday’s fifth event and presented the 56-year-old with an award. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK