RONALD ALI, Kimal Santo Chester Roberts and John O’Brien were triumphant twice when horse racing resumed after a 22-day break last week Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Roberts and Ali combined to complete their double with Oliver Rehy Stables’ Atalanta in the fourth event of the seven-race card.
The 7/2 second fancy scored a two-length triumph in the 1,600-metre modified benchmark handicap for 45-30 rated horses.
After disappointing in all three legs of the prestigious three-year-old Triple Crown – Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes – late last year, CP Jet was sent on the turf for the first time here, but he turned in another poor performance and ended up tenth of the 12 runners.
Smooth Sailing, who beat CP Jet in both the “Midsummer” and Derby but still finished way down the field both times, ended up third, one-and-a-half lengths behind 11/1 shot Uno Mas.
Atalanta was Ali’s second victory in succession as the former champion jockey had guided Market Leader home by two-and-a-half lengths at the same price just before – in the modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses – for owner Estate of Rolf Bartolo and trainer Harriram Gobin.
Wang Chung, the sixth-placed finisher in the Derby at the end of November, was sent off as the 9/5 favourite in the 1,100-metre contest, but he was only able to finish fifth of the seven runners.
Pawan Putra, the 2/1 second fancy, ended up one-from-last after two wins and four seconds in his previous six starts.
Trainer Roberts was successful right off the bat when 8/1 shot The Spokesman held off 9/5 favourite Perfect Saint to win the opener – the 1,350-metre event for locally-bred four-year-old and over maidens – by just under a length.
It was the 11th career outing for Roger Christopher’s five-year-old, but the first time that Keshan Balgobin had been aboard.
O’Brien and Santo combined to complete their double with Passionate in the curtain event.
Diane Scott’s 3/5 favourite prevailed by five lengths from 45/1 shot Road Rage in the modified benchmark handicap for 40-25 rated horses.
Passionate, who won the Stud Farm Association Breeders Stakes and placed fourth in her other two outings last season, was not the only three-year-old from the barn of the two-time defending champion trainer O’Brien in the 1,200-metre contest.
The other two were racing for the first time and Stroke Of Luck placed fourth and Prince Connor, a half-brother to Stewards Cup and Gold Cup winner Making Headlines, was tenth of the 13 runners.
Hurricane Breeze, the other three-year-old, trailed the field in the colours of Dave Chadee.
The champion owner had celebrated two races earlier when Golden D’Or, who like all his other horses is trained by his father Harold Chadee, slammed a bunch of 70-55 rated horses by eight-and-three-quarter lengths over 1,750 metres with Santo up.
And right after, last year’s Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic winner Bella Riva, bred and owned by Poon Tip Stud Farm, just got up to edge Signal Note by a neck in the 1,350-metre modified benchmark handicap for 80-60 rated horses.
The O’Brien-trained 3/5 favourite was ridden by two-time defending champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh.
Racing continues at Santa Rosa Park next week Saturday with the third round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season.