Four hundreds recorded in Premiership I first round

Clarke Road United opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored an unbeaten 101 to deny defending champions PowerGen Penal an outright victory on the final day of their opening round Premiership 1 match at Syne Village, in Penal, yesterday.
PowerGen batted first in the “Penal Derby” and piled up 251 before dismissing Clarke Road for 91 to earn first innings honours with Anthony Adams (5/30) and Ansil Bhagan (5/41) taking fives wickets each.
Following on, Clarke Road survived the rest of the day yesterday, closing on 161 for four, with Sookdeosingh hitting 12 fours and four sixes (131 balls) during his century.
There were three other centuries in the top flight yesterday, and all were scored at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain. First, Kevlon Anderson struck an unbeaten 129 to lead Preysal Sports to 273 replying to Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1’s first innings total of 283.
Batting a second time, the Parkites reached 283 for three with Camillo Carimbocas and Kirstan Kallicharan hitting tons.
Carimbocas top-scored with 124 off 171 balls while Kallicharan hit an unbeaten 100 off 87 deliveries as the match ended in a tame draw,
Meanwhile, Central Sports and Victoria United played to an nail-biting draw at Invaders Ground in Felicity, with Victoria avoiding the follow-on before finishing the day with nine wickets down to deny their hosts full points.
At Pierre Road in Charlieville, Comets clinched first innings honours against QPCC 2 as they match also ended in a stalemate.
TTCB National League Scores:
Premiership 1
At Queen’s Park Oval
QPCC 1 283 (Jordan Warner 77, Isaiah Rajah 79; Ramesh Brijlal 3/36) & 283-3 (Camillo Caribocas 124, Kirstan Kallicharan 100 n.o.) vs Preysal Sports 273 (Kevlon Anderson 129 n.o., Antonio Gomez 43; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 5/43, Sameer Ali 2/87)—Match drawn (QPCC 1 won first inns points)
At Invaders Ground
Central Sports 305-9 dec (70.2 overs) Marlon Richards 66 n.o.; Farrel Jugmohan 3/85, Denzil Baba 3/75) & 101-6 (Jovan Ali 2/13) vs Victoria United 174 (Eton Bhal 31; Alex Antoine 5/48) & 179-9 (Kyle Roopchand 42; Alex Antoine 4/86)—Match drawn (Central won first inns points)
At Pierre Road
QPCC 2 180 (Rikash Boodram 89; Shatrughan Rambaran 4/29) & 162 (Chadeon Raymond 47 n.o.; Rajeev Ramnarine 4/15) vs Comets 193 (Ramaal Lewis 67, Sanjiv Gooljar 52; Mathew Patrick 4/43, Philton Williams 3/29) & 33-2—Match drawn (Comets won first inns points)
At Syne Village
PowerGen Penal Sports 251 (Ewart Nicholson 60, Cephas Cooper 59, Navin Bidaisee 45; Yannick Ottley 4/27 vs Clarke Road United 91 (Anthony Adams 5/30, Ansil Bhagan 5/41) & 161-4 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 101 n.o.)—Match drawn (PowerGen won first inns points)