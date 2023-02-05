Four hundreds recorded in Premiership I first round

Clarke Road United opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored an unbeaten 101 to deny defending champions PowerGen Penal an outright victory on the final day of their opening round Premiership 1 match at Syne Village, in Penal, yesterday.

PowerGen batted first in the “Penal Derby” and piled up 251 before dismissing Clarke Road for 91 to earn first innings honours with Anthony Adams (5/30) and Ansil Bhagan (5/41) taking fives wickets each.

Following on, Clarke Road survived the rest of the day yesterday, closing on 161 for four, with Sookdeosingh hitting 12 fours and four sixes (131 balls) during his century.

There were three other centuries in the top flight yesterday, and all were scored at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain. First, Kevlon Anderson struck an unbeaten 129 to lead Preysal Sports to 273 replying to Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1’s first innings total of 283.

Batting a second time, the Parkites reached 283 for three with Camillo Carimbocas and Kirstan Kallicharan hitting tons.

Carimbocas top-scored with 124 off 171 balls while Kallicharan hit an unbeaten 100 off 87 deliveries as the match ended in a tame draw,

Meanwhile, Central Sports and Victoria United played to an nail-biting draw at Invaders Ground in Felicity, with Victoria avoiding the follow-on before finishing the day with nine wickets down to deny their hosts full points.

At Pierre Road in Charlieville, Comets clinched first innings honours against QPCC 2 as they match also ended in a stalemate.

TTCB National League Scores:

Premiership 1

At Queen’s Park Oval

QPCC 1 283 (Jordan Warner 77, Isaiah Rajah 79; Ramesh Brijlal 3/36) & 283-3 (Camillo Caribocas 124, Kirstan Kallicharan 100 n.o.) vs Preysal Sports 273 (Kevlon Anderson 129 n.o., Antonio Gomez 43; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 5/43, Sameer Ali 2/87)—Match drawn (QPCC 1 won first inns points)

At Invaders Ground

Central Sports 305-9 dec (70.2 overs) Marlon Richards 66 n.o.; Farrel Jugmohan 3/85, Denzil Baba 3/75) & 101-6 (Jovan Ali 2/13) vs Victoria United 174 (Eton Bhal 31; Alex Antoine 5/48) & 179-9 (Kyle Roopchand 42; Alex Antoine 4/86)—Match drawn (Central won first inns points)

At Pierre Road

QPCC 2 180 (Rikash Boodram 89; Shatrughan Rambaran 4/29) & 162 (Chadeon Raymond 47 n.o.; Rajeev Ramnarine 4/15) vs Comets 193 (Ramaal Lewis 67, Sanjiv Gooljar 52; Mathew Patrick 4/43, Philton Williams 3/29) & 33-2—Match drawn (Comets won first inns points)

At Syne Village

PowerGen Penal Sports 251 (Ewart Nicholson 60, Cephas Cooper 59, Navin Bidaisee 45; Yannick Ottley 4/27 vs Clarke Road United 91 (Anthony Adams 5/30, Ansil Bhagan 5/41) & 161-4 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 101 n.o.)—Match drawn (PowerGen won first inns points)

WI openers formalise opening partnership

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul made hay while the sun shone and cemented their new partnership with resolute hundreds against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit first Test, yesterday.

Only 38 overs were possible after play started 5 1/2 hours later than rescheduled on the second day at the Queen’s Sports Club because of wet conditions caused by adverse weather, but it was more than enough time for Brathwaite and Chanderpaul to reach their milestones.

Duke whips Nabeel to reach Tobago final

WITH the writing already on the wall, Nabeel Mohammed was convincingly beaten by his arch-rival Saturday night for a place in the final of the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament yesterday at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The two-time national champion was not favoured in the top-of-the-group clash against Akiel Duke after struggling to edge Under-18 player Shae Millington 10/7 in a “match tiebreak” earlier in the day.

Fire ignite against Defence Force

Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Afeisha Noel took over the scoring as the defending champions powered to their fourth successive win in the Premiership Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League.

Noel, playing at goal shoot, was near perfect, making 43 of her 46 attempts as Fire turned up the heat on Defence Force for a 48-10 win.

Cooper switched to goal attack Saturday and supported with a modest five goals from nine attempts.

Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

ORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa expectedly played unbeaten in the national Under-16 tennis trials over the last three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After both players had won their other three matches in the straight round-robin event, Dookie, who had not surrendered a single game earlier in the day against Laura-Li Maillard, whipped Cameron Wong 6-1, 6-4 for the top spot in the final round yesterday afternoon.

De Boulet, Blake for ranking tourney

CHEQUEDA De Boulet and Nekeisha Blake are among the women entered to compete in the first senior badminton tournament in the country in three years at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament serves off at 6 p.m. today and is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.