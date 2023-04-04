Four hunting ‘Catch’ double gold

ABBA Campbell-Smith, Cyra Ramcharan and Tobagonians Josiah Hills and Makeda Bain have reached the main draw in two divisions of the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Campbell-Smith and Bain finished first and second, respectively, after the two-day round-robin stage in the 12 & under age-group ended yesterday, and they have received byes into today’s semi-finals. Ramcharan and her sister Suri are the other players in the draw, along with Cherdine Sylvester and Keyah Roberts.
Gabriella Prince and Madison Khan are the top seeds in the 14 & under division after finishing first and second, respectively, in the round-robin stage. However, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith is the favourite for that title.
Em-Miryam will oppose Bain in the quarter-finals today, while Cyra will face Khan. And Abba and Prince are up against the Mohammed sisters, Naomi and Lilly, respectively.
After finishing on top in the round-robin stage, Christopher Khan will come up against 2019 10 & under champ Hills for a place in the 12 & under semis. Second seed Jack Brown will begin his campaign against Jacob Jacelon, while the other players in the draw are Jaysean Wells, Oliver Harrigan, Novak Malcolm and Sebastian Plimmer.
Nirav Dougdeen and Connor Carrington are seeded first and second, respectively, in the 14 & under division and they have received byes into the last four. Jovan Garibana, their teammate in “Worlds”, will oppose Hills while Darius Rahaman will tackle Brian Harricharan in the quarters.
Ryan Stuart finished on top in the Under-10 qualifying event and received a bye into the main draw, along with Djalminha Lewis. The girls’ equivalent event is a straight round-robin with four players and the youngest of the Campbell-Smith sisters, Rukha, is the favourite.