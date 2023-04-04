Four hunting ‘Catch’ double gold

ABBA Campbell-Smith, Cyra Ramcharan and Tobagonians Josiah Hills and Makeda Bain have reached the main draw in two divisions of the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Campbell-Smith and Bain finished first and second, respectively, after the two-day round-robin stage in the 12 & under age-group ended yesterday, and they have received byes into today’s semi-finals. Ramcharan and her sister Suri are the other players in the draw, along with Cherdine Sylvester and Keyah Roberts.

Gabriella Prince and Madison Khan are the top seeds in the 14 & under division after finishing first and second, respectively, in the round-robin stage. However, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith is the favourite for that title.

Em-Miryam will oppose Bain in the quarter-finals today, while Cyra will face Khan. And Abba and Prince are up against the Mohammed sisters, Naomi and Lilly, respectively.

After finishing on top in the round-robin stage, Christopher Khan will come up against 2019 10 & under champ Hills for a place in the 12 & under semis. Second seed Jack Brown will begin his campaign against Jacob Jacelon, while the other players in the draw are Jaysean Wells, Oliver Harrigan, Novak Malcolm and Sebastian Plimmer.

Nirav Dougdeen and Connor Carrington are seeded first and second, respectively, in the 14 & under division and they have received byes into the last four. Jovan Garibana, their teammate in “Worlds”, will oppose Hills while Darius Rahaman will tackle Brian Harricharan in the quarters.

Ryan Stuart finished on top in the Under-10 qualifying event and received a bye into the main draw, along with Djalminha Lewis. The girls’ equivalent event is a straight round-robin with four players and the youngest of the Campbell-Smith sisters, Rukha, is the favourite.

T&T trio ousted in ITF

THE three players from the host country who survived the first round failed to make it to the quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup Junior Tournament yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The two girls came up against the Americans who had contested the final of the first stage of this two-leg 18 & under series last week.

Under-15 boys open CWI ‘Rising Stars’ campaign with big win

In search of Trinidad and Tobago’s first piece of regional silverware this season, the national Under-15 boys sent a strong message to their regional counterparts with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Guyana in the opening round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship in Antigua, yesterday.

U-19 and U-16 competitions bowl off today

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s development programme is moving full steam ahead with further opportunities for the current crop of young and talented players to show their abilities.

Sawh keeps local girls perfect in Tri-Series

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 girls continued their unbeaten run in the regional 30-over Tri-Nations Series with a comfortable 35-run victory over the Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Four hunting ‘Catch’ double gold

TWO FOR TWO

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph once again played a key role with a brace of wickets as Gujarat Titans easily brushed aside Delhi Capitals by six wickets to continue their unbeaten start to the Indian Premier League (IPL).