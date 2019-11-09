Four records fell when action on the second night of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Open Short Course Swimming Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Friday.
Marlins’ Nikoli Blackman added a second record and national title to his resume when A he clipped George Bovell’s Boys 13-14 1,500 metres freestyle record in winning the Mixed 1,500m freestyle event, the opening event Friday night.
Bovell’s 21-year old record had stood at 16 minutes, 23.85 record since 1998. Blackman erased the mark, putting the new standard at 16 minutes, 23.61 seconds.
On Thursday, Blackman had erased teammate Graham Chatoor’s 2015 mark for the Boys 13-14 800m freestyle in winning the Mixed 800m freestyle event in eight minutes, 46.02 seconds. Chatoor’s old standard was 8:51.23.
It was a matter of two records in the same race as Tidal Wave Aquatics’ (TWA’s) Amelia Rajack erased a whopping 24 seconds from Sabrina David’s Girls 11-12 2014 record of 19 minutes, 41.31 seconds. The Holy Faith Convent (Couva) student’s new record is 19 minutes, 17.46 seconds.
Later, Liam Carrington of Barracudas, one hundredth of a second off the mark in the prelims, took no chances during the finals when he stroked to a the new male 9-10 record for the 50m backstroke, shattering Giovanni Rivas’ 2018 record of 32.74 seconds with his new time of 32.29.
Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Darren Belfon (32.63) also dipped under the former standard in taking the runner-up position.
And Rajack’s teammate Anpherne Bernard smashed his own record in the Boys 9-10 100m breaststroke that he set earlier this year.
Bernard posted 1:20.96 for the four-lap event Friday night, bettering his 1:21.03.
The four-day meet continued yesterday and is scheduled to conclude today.