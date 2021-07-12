Four T&T players in ‘Miami’ finals

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players will be battling for Under-14 titles when the curtain falls on United States Tennis Association junior tournament today in Miami, Florida. The Level 6 competition was scheduled to conclude yesterday, but the entire day’s play was rained out.
Jordane Dookie is in the final of the main event, while Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, Kayden Siewrattan and Kale Dalla Costa will be competing for “third draw” crowns.
Players who reached the quarter-finals in the main draw went into the “second draw” and T&T picked up the boys title on Sunday night when Zachery Byng defeated Jose Miguel Pardon 5-4 (7/3), 4-2.
Meanwhile, Dookie has been in tremendous form, defeating the second, seventh and fourth seeds, respectively, to reach the spotlight final.
Waiting on the other side of the net today will be top seed Gretchin Wolfe, whose victims included Daniel-Joseph (4-1, 4-1) in the second round.
Daniel-Joseph, the national U-14 and 16 champion, reached the “third draw” final with a convincing 4-0, 4-0 triumph, but her opponent for the title today will be main-draw No.2 seed Kamila Correa, who did not allow this country’s Brianna Harricharan a single game in the first round.
The boys’ equivalent final will be an-all T&T affair between Siewrattan and Dalla Costa, who surrendered just one and two games, respectively, in the semi-finals.
Dalla Costa must be thinking that he could be playing for the main trophy today instead of the third.
The 12-year-old was nosed out 5-4 (7/1), 4-5 (5/7) 10/8 by Krishang Badwal 5-4 in the “round of 16” of the main draw, and the No. 5 seed has gone on to crush his next two opponents en route to the final.
T&T’s Isaiah Boxhill, who managed just one game from Badwal in the semis, will be playing for the bronze in the main draw today.