Kavir Boodoosingh hit 113 while Saajid Ragoonanan grabbed five wickets as East secured their place in the semi-finals of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited (PLSP) Under-19 InterZone tournament with an impressive 259-run victory over North East in their final preliminary round match last Thursday.

At Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, East batted first and scored 342 for eight off their 50 overs with opening batter Boodoosingh leading the charge with the bat.