FOUR of the six Trinidad and Tobago players qualified for the knockout stage in singles when the Caribbean Table Championship served off yesterday in Guyana.
Aaron Wilson, Priyanka Khellawan and overseas-based players Chloe Fraser and Derron Douglas finished second in their respective round-robin groups, but Yuvraaj Dookram and Imani Edwards-Taylor ended up at the rear in their groups and were eliminated.
Dookram had to be devastated as he was beaten 11-9, 11-7, 18-16 by Jonathan Van Lange for the second place in Group 4, after taking down the 16-year-old Guyanese in three straight games the day before in the qualifying event for the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games at the same venue.
This country’s top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17 had lost his opening match 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 to fourth-seeded Puerto Rican Oscar Birriel.
After narrowly losing 9-11, 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 11-9 to No. 3 seed Jorge Campos of Cuba in his opening match, national champ Wilson was an 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 winner over Paul David of Guyana in his second and final Group 3 match.
The United States-based Douglas whipped former champ Trevor Farley of Barbados 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 to qualify, after he lost to sixth-seeded Cuban Adrian Perez 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4 in the first match in Group 6.
Fraser, the 14-year-old who has been training in France for the last nine months, edged St Lucian Zarianne Anthony 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5 to advance, after being overwhelmed 11-5, 14-12, 11-2 by fourth-seeded Cuban Idalys Lovet to begin Group 4.
And after being crushed 11-1, 11-1, 11-3 by third seed Daniely Rios of Puerto Rico to begin her campaign in Group 3, former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Khellawan edged Pricilla Greaves of Guyana 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6 to qualify from Group 3.
But fellow 17-year-old Edwards-Taylor, runner-up in the Silverbowl and National Championships in the last few months, was beaten 11-2, 11-4, 11-5 by No. 6 seed Chelsea Edghill of Guyana, and 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 11-7 by eventual group winner Shary Munoz of the Dominican Republic.
The doubles events will take place today. Both T&T teams qualified for the CAC Games -- in Panama in June -- over the weekend.