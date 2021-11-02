Four youngsters shine at Shaw Park

FOUR youngsters played unbeaten over the weekend to advance to the main draw of the OMADA Centre — GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament at Shaw Park, Tobago.
Christopher Roberts, Shae Millington, Luca De Noon and Adrian Jacob won their three matches to finish at the top of their respective round-robin groups and qualify for the top eight.
Kobe James, Jovani Lewis, Dunstan De Noon and Nicholas Ready were automatically placed in tomorrow’s main draw. The eight will do battle in two round-robin groups and the winner of each bracket will square off for the title on Sunday. Jacob, who placed 13th in the previous leg of this series in March, was the most surprising of the qualifiers as he stunned Jace Quashie 8-2, marched past Keyondre Duke 8-1 and was an 8-6 winner over Ready’s twin sister, Charlotte, one of the country’s leading juniors in Group II.
De Noon, nephew of tournament organiser Dunstan, had placed seventh last time out and the Under-16 quarter-finalist at this year’s Catch National Junior Championships won Group I to qualify for the main draw for the second straight time. After both players had won their previous two matches, Roberts defeated Thomas Chung, who placed ninth last time out, 8-5 to win Group III.
Millington, one of the country’s leading Under-14 players a few years ago, only needed to win two matches in Group IV as Juanaldo Greig withdrew before the start. James won the second event of this series in July last year and is the favourite to capture the title.
The former national Under-18 champ is the seeded player in Group A, while Lewis, who has been ranked in the top five in the country and placed fourth in March, will be at the helm of Group B. The other players were expected to draw last night to determine the other three places in the groups.
Dunstan, a respected junior in the late 1990s who earned the silver medal in July last year, beat 2018 national Under-18 champ Nicholas Ready for fifth place last time out.
Tranquillity Open champion Vaughn Wilson is not competing after winning the last two events. This is the fifth tournament in this series, which was inaugurated two years ago.