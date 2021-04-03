MAKEDA BAIN captured her fourth consecutive singles title when the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships concluded Friday at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The Tobagonian defeated Ysanne Williams 4-0, 5-3 for her third straight Under-10 crown in Trinidad.
Bain had secured the age-group title in the Lease Operators Limited and RBC Junior Tournaments in the final two months of last year, and she began this season by winning the Under-12 trophy at home in the Crusoe Island Junior Tournament a few weeks ago.
Gabriella Prince, who was stunned by Bain in the “Crusoe” semi-finals, claimed her age-group crown Friday with a 4-1, 4-2 victory over Zahra Shami.
The Shamsi family did pick up a single title, though, but the same cannot be said for the Byngs.
Zahra’s brother Luca earned the under-16 crown with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Sebastien Byng, whose brother Zachery Byng was beaten in the Under-14 title match by 12-year-old Kale Dalla Costa.
This left-hander had come within two points of shocking Sebastien the day before for a place in the Under-16 final.
Gabriel De Noon made it two in row in the under-12 division, as after being triumphant in the Crusoe tournament, the Tobagonian battled back to edge Connor Carrington 2-4, 4-2, 10/5 in the final.
Crusoe Under-12 runner-up Jaysen Wells also came from behind to nose out Josiah Hills 2-4, 4-0, 10/7 in an all-Tobago Under-10 final.
Hills had not even reached the age of seven yet when he lifted this trophy in the previous edition of the tournament two years ago.
Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph was crowed Under-14 and 16 champ, while Aalisha Alexis and Ethan Wong captured the Under-18 titles.
Four of the 2019 singles champs came back to win titles again.
Daniel-Joseph and Dalla Costa were the Under-12 champs two years ago, while Shamsi had taken the Under-14 title and Alexis, the Under-16 crown.
The country’s leading junior tournament was contested over five consecutive days after being cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Selected singles (finals) results: Under-14 – J. Daniel-Joseph bt Brianna Harricharan 6-0, 6-2. U-16 – J. Daniel-Joseph bt Ella Carrington 6-1, 6-4. U-18 – E. Wong bt Jamal Alexis 6-3, 6-2.