Sunshine Girl Jhaniele Fowler produced another enterprising performance but fellow Jamaicans Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson countered with outstanding defensive displays, as leaders West Coast Fever suffered a stunning late defeat to Adelaide Thunderbirds.
In a top-of-the-table clash at RAC Arena recently, Fever squandered a five-point lead at the start of the final quarter to plunge to a narrow 64-63 loss and their first of the new Australian Super Netball Championship season.
The 33-year-old maintained her usually high standards, scoring 51 goals from 53 attempts while Eleanor Cardwell answered for the winners with 33 from 34 attempts—including the late super-shot (two-goal shot) which sealed the result for the visitors.
However, it was the superb defensive work from Sterling and Wilson, especially in the third and fourth quarters, which helped thwart Fever’s bid for the sixth straight win this season.
“Everyone on the bench was yelling at me to take a (one-point shot),” Cardwell said afterwards. “I looked at the clock and they (Fever) would have had time to go and score two, so I just thought, ‘I’ll go for a two’.”
Fever led for the majority of the contest. They were ahead 20-17 at the end of the first quarter before converting that advantage into a 35-31 lead at half-time. The third quarter was evenly fought and with Sterling and Wilson starring, Thunderbirds levelled at 44 before a 6-1 run saw Fever pull ahead 50-45 at the break.
All bets were on the reigning champions maintaining their advantage in the final quarter but they found themselves outscored 19-13 when it mattered most.