Francis eyeing ‘Chetwynd’ Triple Crown

KINO FRANCIS has sights set on completing a Triple Crown when the Promenade Tennis Club Tournament concludes this weekend at the club’s clay courts, Paradise Pasture, San Fernando.
The left-hander lifted the singles trophy last week Saturday and will play for the mixed crown tomorrow.
Francis was actually seeded No. 1 in his three events, and he is two matches away from the doubles crown after combining with Randy Bailey to defeat Karl Woods and singles runner-up Aaron Woolford in the fourth and final quarter-inal on Thursday night.
They will tackle Narad Ramsingh and top over-60 player Gary Siewdass while Cliff Meade and Robert Caesar will oppose Adisa Idemudia and Askia Richards in today’s semi-finals.
Richards and Idemudia produced a major upset last Sunday when they edged second seeds Krystian Valentine and Kevon Baptiste 4-6, 6-3, 10/5.
And in the weekend’s other quarters, Siewdass and Ramsingh were 7-5, 6-4 winners over Darren Alexander and Andrul Boodhai while Caesar and Meade whipped former national volleyball player Vaughn Martin and former West Indies cricketer Suruj Ragoonath 6-1, 6-4.
Tomorrow’s first match will be at 3 p.m., and will feature Francis and Salandy against Ramsingh’s brother, Stefon, and Farah Chautilal for the mixed doubles crown.
National and Tranquillity Open over-45 champ Chautilal had brushed aside Salandy 6-1, 6-1 for the singles title last Saturday.
This is the sixth weekend of the tournament, and the men’s doubles final will bring down the curtain tomorrow.
First serve today is 2 p.m.