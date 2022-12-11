Francis, Shukla rule at Cross Country Champs

Samantha Shukla had things all her own way at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) National Cross Country Championships, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Shukla was in a class of her own in the women’s six-kilometre event, the unattached runner completing her three laps of the 2K loop inside the Savannah in 25 minutes, 23 seconds. April Francis, of Abilene Wildcats, was a distant second in 32:37.0, with third spot going to +One-A-Week’s Lorena Mendoza (37:53.0).

Donnell Francis emerged victorious in the men’s 8K. The Maximising Athletic Potential (MAP) athlete got home in 29:41.8, forcing George Smith to settle for the runner-up spot in 29:56.4. Smith’s Defence Force teammate, Keron Ali clocked 30:56.1 to claim third spot.

Tafari Waldron produced a 13:51.3 run to strike gold in the boys’ Under-20 4K. The Cougars athlete finished well ahead of Signal Hill Secondary’s Nkosi Toney (14:24.6) and Memphis Pioneers runner Cyril Sumner (14:58.4).

Kelicia Aguillera was golden for Tranquillity Secondary in the girls’ Under-20 4K in 21:04.5. Signal Hill’s Arlette Ollivierre (21:33.5) and Falcons Tobago runner Shanille Greene (22:00.1) finished second and third, respectively.

Omere Thompson and his +One-A-Week clubmate, Kayleigh Forde were dominant in the Under-17 category.

Thompson ran away with the boys’ 4K title, stopping the clock at 14:15.2 for a huge cushion on Mason Hall Police Youth Club’s Zack La Rosa, the runner-up in 15:27.0. Toco TAFAC’s Jahbarri Richards was third in 15:57.0.

Forde clocked 17:01.2 for a runaway victory in the girls’ 4K. RSS Phoenix’s Rasheeda Cave and Mason Hall’s Angel Davidson were second and third, respectively, in 18:59.0 and 19:59.7.

The opening race, a 2K for Under-15 athletes, produced an exciting finish. Cougars runner Isaiah Alder held off a strong challenge from Keiel Samuel to secure the boys’ Under-15 title. Alder got home in 6:55.6, while Samuel clocked 6:56.0 to finish ahead of his +One-A-Week teammate Khordae Lewis (7:07.4).

Aniqah Bailey was unchallenged for top spot in the girls’ Under-15 category. The +One-A-Week athlete produced a 7:29.3 run. Nine-year-old Gloria Henry was impressive, the RSS Phoenix runner clocking 8:11.3 to capture second spot ahead of Mason Hall’s Sylina Jack (8:15.4).

