Franklyn, Caesar grab ‘Grass’ gold

Grounds, in Tacarigua, on Saturday.
The Burnley sprinter got to the line in a hand-timed 10.8 seconds. Stallion’s De’aundre John finished second in 11.0, with third spot going to Phoenix athlete Jasiah Rayside in 11.2.
One A Week’s Kayla Caesar was the class of the women’s 100m field, clocking 12.3 seconds to finish ahead of Phoenix’s Saline Thomas (13.9) and Gabriella Holder (15.8).
Palo Seco’s Isiah Taylor clocked 50.6 seconds to capture the men’s 400m title. The women’s 400 gold went to Phoenix’s Camille Lewis in 59-flat.
Da Shaun Lezama earned the boys’ Under-17 100m title, the One A Week athlete getting home in 11.4 seconds. D’Abadie Progressive’s Adriana Quamina clocked 12.6 for top spot in the girls’ Under-17 100.
Makaelan Woods won the boys’ Under-15 100m in 11.7 seconds. His IG Fastlane teammate, Jenna Marie Thomas topped the girls’ Under-15 field in 12.5.
Thomas was golden too in the girls’ Under-17 400m, winning the race in one minute-flat. One A Week’s Miguel Manrique was victorious in the boys’ Under-17 400 in 53.7 seconds.
Aniqah Bailey completed an impressive women’s middle distance double, clocking two minutes, 29 seconds in the 800m and 5:15.0 in the 1500. Her One A Week clubmate Omare Thompson won the men’s 800 in 2:03.0. The men’s 1500 title went to Matthew Pulchan of Palo Seco in 4:19.0.
Omar Sandy landed the implement 50.24 metres for gold in the men’s discus. Burnley’s Shaunna Downey threw 37.18 to claim the women’s discus title.