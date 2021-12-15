Chloe Fraser captured the 15 & Under title at the Carmel Barrau Open Table Tennis Tournament in Florida, USA, last Friday.
Fraser was very impressive in the final, the 13-year-old Trinidad and Tobago player beating American Steven Eliass in four games. In the semifinal round, Fraser defeated Luis Mejia in three straight games, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.
Fraser played unbeaten in the open gender event, all four wins coming against boys. She opened her group one campaign with an 11-2, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7 triumph over Mexican Oliver De La Torre. Fraser then got the better of Chrisnomar Aviles Perez at 6, 6 and 8 to secure top spot in the group.
Fraser and her Solo Crusaders team-mate N’Kosi Rouse competed in the Under 2100, Under 2200 and Under 2300 rating point events. On Saturday, Rouse and Fraser advanced to the knockout phase in the Under 2200.
Rouse finished second in his group, the 20-year-old T&T player stopping Eliass and Jimmy Shen. His only defeat was at the hands of David Helmick. Fraser beat Steve Federico and Carmel Barrau, the man in whose honour the tournament was staged. Fraser lost to Eriel Marimon, but finished second in the group and progressed to the knockout stage.
Rouse and Fraser were eliminated in the opening round of the knockout. Rouse, who has 2,072 rating points, was drawn against Van Ly (2,089). Rouse had a 2-1 lead in games, but Ly battled back to win the keenly contested duel 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4.
Rouse also competed in the Under 2400, Under 2550 and Open Singles events. Though the former national junior player did not advance to the knockout stage, he was undaunted by the task of taking on players with far more rating points.
In Saturday’s Open Singles, Rouse was drawn in group one. In his opening contest, he faced top-seeded Jishan Liang. Liang, who has 2,711 rating points, emerged with an 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 triumph. Rouse then lost at 5, 6 and 5 against Kit Jeerapaet (2,209).
On Sunday, Rouse and Fraser combined for the Under 4300 team event. Rouse’s 2,072 rating points and Fraser’s 2,012 gave the Crusaders pair a combined rating of 4,084.
Rouse and Fraser opened their team campaign with a 3-0 victory. In singles, they both won 3-0, but were made to work harder in the doubles, eventually prevailing 15-13 in the fifth and deciding game. Though they lost their next team match 3-0, the Rouse/Fraser combination finished second in the group and progressed to the knockout. The Crusaders then fell in the first round of the knockout, Rouse picking up a consolation win in their 3-1 defeat.