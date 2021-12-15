TOP OF THE CLASS: Trinidad and Tobago’s Chloe Fraser, second from left, proudly displays her Carmel Barrau Open Table Tennis Tournament 15 & Under winner’s trophy in Florida, USA, last weekend. In the final, Fraser defeated American Steven Eliass, left. Chrisnomar Aviles Perez, second from right, and Oliver De La Torre, right, were the losing semi-finalists. —Photo: ERNEST FRASER