Chloe Fraser made an immediate impact on her French debut, earning silver in the women’s singles event at the Thorigne-Fouillard National Table Tennis Tournament on Sunday.
In the final, Fraser battled hard, the 13-year-old losing in five tough games to Cyrielle Segouin. Fraser dropped the first game but bounced back to take the second. Segouin then won the third game. Fraser, though, levelled the contest at 2-2 by winning game four in the ding dong battle. It was Segouin, though, who triumphed in the decider.
In the round robin stage, Fraser won one match and lost the other to finish second in her group. She stepped up her game in the knockout phase, getting the better of fourth-ranked French under-13 player Maelys Messe 3-1 in the round of 16.
Fraser then stopped Flavie Maguery in the quarter-final round, recording an impressive upset victory over the top seed. The Trinidad and Tobago player lost the first two games, but stormed back to win the next three.
Fraser, who started a ten-month training stint at the Hennebont Ping Center in France earlier this month, squared off against Angele Guillaume-Petre in the semis. Again, she battled back from two games down to snatch a 3-2 victory, setting up the championship match duel with Segouin.
The Thorigne-Fouillard National Tournament was Fraser’s first competitive outing in France. She played in four events on the weekend, including the women’s singles.
Fraser, who campaigns for Smalta Crusaders on the local circuit, is one of three T&T players enrolled at the Hennebont Ping Center. Her Crusaders clubmate Malik Gopaul and Queen’s Park’s Jordan Thong also started the programme this month.
Gopaul and Thong were on show too on the weekend. Gopaul reached the round of 32 in one event and the round of 64 in three events. Thong progressed to the round of 64 in two events.
The parents of Fraser, Gopaul and Thong are engaged in fundraising ventures to ensure the players are able to complete the ten-month training programme.
On Sunday, Siparia United and Smalta Crusaders team up to host the Dr Sonny Open Singles Tournament at the Siparia Community Centre.
There will be other events on Sunday, including one for beginners, with prizes sponsored by Pristine Dental Solutions.
To enter the Open Singles or the other events, call 287-7791 or 312-3736. Entries close today (Friday).
All proceeds from Sunday will go to Fraser and Gopaul.
Additionally, a FundMeTnT account has been set up for Gopaul. To make a contribution, log on to https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/malik-gopaul-national-table-tennis-athlete.
