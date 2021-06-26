Fraser thrilled with Olympic recognition of sambo

Express Sports Filler

Trinidad and Tobago will have a higher chance of winning medals in future Olympic games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted full recognition to six sports including kick-boxing, muay thai and sambo.

Also getting the full IOC nod are cheer-leading, lacrosse and ice stock sports, which, along with kick-boxing, muay thai and sambo, are expected to be included in the 2024 Paris games calendar. Recognised provisionally before the Covid-19 pandemic, the IFs of all six disciplines have fulfilled the requirements set by the IOC, thus, becoming full-fledged members.

“Our country is traditionally a strong performer at sambo championships so there is definitely a great chance and potential for extraordinary success in the near future at the Olympic Games,” Trinidad and Tobago Sambo Federation president Jason Fraser stated in response to the news.

“Trinidad and Tobago Sambo Federation, which is known for always giving impressive performances on the big stage, welcomes the recognition. Our young athletes can now look forward to the Olympic Games one day where our country can continue to harvest a few medals for Trinidad and Tobago.”

Fraser said his organisation will continue to capture the interest of young people through outreach programmes and development strategies, especially with it now being an Olympic event.

“Trinidad and Tobago Sambo Federation takes this opportunity to congratulate our International Sambo Federation President, Mr Vasily Shestakov, as well as the FIAS executive committee members and all the hard-working team members that worked behind the scenes to obtain full recognition from the International Olympic Committee.

“This is a significant milestone for our sport as well as the athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and all stakeholders around the world,” Fraser said.

