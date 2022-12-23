French FA complains about Martinez celebrations

THE FRENCH FA has made a complaint against Emiliano Martinez following his antics in the aftermath of Argentina’s World Cup final win over France.
Martinez was a key figure in Argentina’s penalty shootout win over France and has since been spotted carrying a doll with Mbappe’s face taped to it during the victory celebrations in Buenos Aires. He even called for a mock minute’s silence for Mbappe in the dressing room after the final in Qatar.
It has led to French FA president Noel Le Graet revealing he has written to his Argentinian counterpart Claudio Tapia, urging the Argentina FA to take action against the World Cup-winning goalkeeper.
“We have launched different procedures,” Le Graet told Ouest-France. “It is very shocking.