he prize money for this year’s French Open will total US$54.6 million, up 12 per cent on 2022, organisers of the clay-court Grand Slam announced last Friday.
The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by nine per cent on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had “significantly increased” the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.
Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11 per cent and 13 per cent more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 12 per cent.
The men’s and women’s champions will receive US$2.51 million each. The prize money for the men’s and women’s doubles events have also gone up by four per cent, organisers added.
The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is US$883,483, equating to a 40 per cent increase on 2022. The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.