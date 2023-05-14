he prize money for this year’s French Open will total US$54.6 million, up 12 per cent on 2022, organisers of the clay-court Grand Slam announced last Friday.

The amount offered for the Roland Garros singles draws will be raised by nine per cent on 2022, with organisers saying in a statement they had “significantly increased” the prize pot to ensure a more even distribution between players.

Losing players in the opening three rounds of the singles draw stand to receive between 11 per cent and 13 per cent more this year, with organisers also increasing prize money for the three rounds of the qualifying competition by an average of 12 per cent.

The men’s and women’s champions will receive US$2.51 million each. The prize money for the men’s and women’s doubles events have also gone up by four per cent, organisers added.

The allocation for the wheelchair and quad competition is US$883,483, equating to a 40 per cent increase on 2022. The French Open takes place from May 28-June 11.

ALL FALLING INTO PLACE

THE Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) chairman Douglas Camacho is expecting this country to put on a good show when the Commonwealth Youth Games are hosted from August 4-11, noting that everything is or will be in place well ahead of the event.

Playing it off the wicket

“ALLELUIA!”

Sir Michael Stoute said that was his first thought as he doffed his top hat when Desert Crown went past the post to win the 2022 Epsom Derby.

“Yes, the Derby is still the special one so it was great to get another one…it had been a long time because the previous one was Workforce in 2010.”

Gold, times two

ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter added two gold medals to his first day bronze when the second and final day of the Mare Nostrum first leg series, in Candy-en-Roussillon, France, concluded yesterday.

After copping bronze on Saturday in the men’s 50-metre freestyle (22.25), Carter returned yesterday to speed to two victories in the men’s 50-metre butterfly then the men’s 100-metre freestyle.

Tough day at the office for T&T junior cyclists

TEAM TTO riders finished down the field in the keirin events yesterday as the UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships concluded in Paraguay.

In the men’s event, Sydney Williams won the 7-12th classification to secure seventh place overall while his teammate Raul Garcia checked in third in that race for ninth overall.

Garcia’s Athens win Greek championship

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Levi Garcia’s AEK Athens FC was crowned 2022-2023 Greek Super League champions.

Athens blanked Volos 4-0 in their final match of the six-team Greek Super League playoffs, yesterday, to become champions for the first time since the 2017–18 season.

Windies men’s and women’s teams headed Down Under

West Indies men’s and women’s teams will be part of a packed home international summer of matches for Australia between October this year and February next year.

According to a Cricket West Indies release yesterday, West Indies women will tour in October for three ODIs and three T20Is, while their male counterparts will tour between January and February next year for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.