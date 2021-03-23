Frenderup dreaming big

T&T players

GETTING READY: T&T players go through their drills during the team’s training session in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Trinidad and Tobago Danish-born goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup thinks the “Soca Warriors” can achieve big things as the team gear up for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Guyana tomorrow in the Dominican Republic and away to Puerto Rico, three days later.

Frenderup, speaking to TTFA director of communication Shaun Fuentes, said that he is happy to get called up and to be back with the team for the first time in over a year.

“It is looking good and it is nice to see the players and staff again and I am looking forward to get started,” he said. “It is going to be interesting to see what (head coach) Terry (Fenwick) is going to do with us in training and I am looking forward to working with Kelvin (Jack) the goalkeeper coach and I think we can achieve some big things.”

In terms of T&T’s upcoming opponents, the 28-year-old said he did not know much about Guyana or Puerto Rico but insisted that “we need to be ready from the start and fight for the flag. I am excited to be here and I want to give everything.”

Meanwhile, 36-year-old goalie Marvin Phillip is hoping to lend his experience to the team and is urging his players to stay calm and focus on the game.

“It’s a good feeling being a senior guy in the team. I was once a younger player and there were a lot of senior players round like Dennis (Lawrence) and Stern (John) who I played under and I looked up to those guys so I guess these younger guys are now looking up to me and it is just for me to lend my expertise in terms of what I have learned over the years,” said Phillip.

“I’ve been around a while and it’s a World Cup campaign we are going into. You are always excited to go into a World Cup campaign and as a player you always want to play at the highest level which is the World Cup so I think this campaign is very important for us and we just need to get settled and get our mind focussed on the game,” he added

He said T&T will be looking for a positive start and that they needed to “buckle down and stay focussed” and get off to a right start with a victory.

“It is important because we see what is going on in the country and we need a bit a positive so we know we need to go out there and get a good result and share that with the nation. It’s definitely going to be a tough game but we just need to get our minds together,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in team news, midfielder Khaleem Hyland and defender Aubrey David joined the T&T camp on Sunday night and was expected to train with wthe squad on Monday evening.

Sri Lanka threatened to take the game away from the West Indies before Kyle Mayers redressed the balance late on to leave the first Test evenly poised heading into the penultimate day, today, with the visitors ahead by 153 runs with six second innings wickets intact.

HAVING himself been at the helm of national teams with inadequate resources, Jamaal Shabazz believes former England defender Terry Fenwick must shield his footballers from things taking place in the background.

“The national coach must also be a manager and not a complainer,” Shabazz declared when speaking on the latest edition of the Ascension football show with host Joel Villafana.

The entire squad of players are in camp in the Dominican Republic for Trinidad and Tobago’s opening qualifier for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The T&T men’s national football team face Guyana from 7 p.m. tomorrow in Santo Domingo. There will be live televised coverage on Flow Sports and carried via radio broadcast on I95.5FM.

Rae-Anne Serville opened her 2021 outdoor campaign on Saturday with victory at the Trojan In…

