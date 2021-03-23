Frenderup dreaming big

Trinidad and Tobago Danish-born goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup thinks the “Soca Warriors” can achieve big things as the team gear up for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Guyana tomorrow in the Dominican Republic and away to Puerto Rico, three days later.
Frenderup, speaking to TTFA director of communication Shaun Fuentes, said that he is happy to get called up and to be back with the team for the first time in over a year.
“It is looking good and it is nice to see the players and staff again and I am looking forward to get started,” he said. “It is going to be interesting to see what (head coach) Terry (Fenwick) is going to do with us in training and I am looking forward to working with Kelvin (Jack) the goalkeeper coach and I think we can achieve some big things.”
In terms of T&T’s upcoming opponents, the 28-year-old said he did not know much about Guyana or Puerto Rico but insisted that “we need to be ready from the start and fight for the flag. I am excited to be here and I want to give everything.”
Meanwhile, 36-year-old goalie Marvin Phillip is hoping to lend his experience to the team and is urging his players to stay calm and focus on the game.
“It’s a good feeling being a senior guy in the team. I was once a younger player and there were a lot of senior players round like Dennis (Lawrence) and Stern (John) who I played under and I looked up to those guys so I guess these younger guys are now looking up to me and it is just for me to lend my expertise in terms of what I have learned over the years,” said Phillip.
“I’ve been around a while and it’s a World Cup campaign we are going into. You are always excited to go into a World Cup campaign and as a player you always want to play at the highest level which is the World Cup so I think this campaign is very important for us and we just need to get settled and get our mind focussed on the game,” he added
He said T&T will be looking for a positive start and that they needed to “buckle down and stay focussed” and get off to a right start with a victory.
“It is important because we see what is going on in the country and we need a bit a positive so we know we need to go out there and get a good result and share that with the nation. It’s definitely going to be a tough game but we just need to get our minds together,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, in team news, midfielder Khaleem Hyland and defender Aubrey David joined the T&T camp on Sunday night and was expected to train with wthe squad on Monday evening.