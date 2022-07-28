FRESH START

While the ODI series against India was a one-sided affair, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran is hoping for a better showing in the five-match T20 series bowling off today at 10.30 a.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which will be making its international T20 debut.
The Windies were swept 3-0 by India at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, making it nine losses in a row for Pooran and company in the ODI version. However, the hosts have had better results in the T20 format having defeated Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month.
Shimron Hetmyer returns to the side for the first time since last year having passed his fitness assessment earlier in the week, and top all-rounder Jason Holder is also back in the mix after a break. Both bring a lot of experience to the team as they continue to build towards the T20 World Cup which takes place in Australia later this year.
CWI lead selector Desmond Haynes said that Hetmyer “will fortify the batting group and with his experience and adaptability we have a ‘finisher’ who can add value and win matches for the team and delight the supporters.”
Meanwhile, Pooran welcomed Hetmyer back to the squad, stating: “It is always nice having Hetty in the team and it is wonderful that he passed his fitness test and it shows that he is committed at the moment. The guys are looking forward to having him here and for him to contribute with the bat in the field and in the dressing room as well.”
Looking ahead to the T20 series, Pooran said they have been doing some good things in the format and wants to continue building on those ahead of the World Cup in Australia. “We want to continue working on getting wickets with the new ball and bowling at the death and from a batting perspective, we want to utilise that powerplay and form partnerships,” Pooran disclosed of the team’s targets for the upcoming five-match series, which will conclude with two games in Florida.
“I think we started in the right direction in the first few games and we are just looking forward to continuing that form. We want to keep getting better,” Pooran assessed.
He said it is a different team from the ODIs and with a full schedule of matches coming up, including the CPL in September, the Windies skipper said rotating his players will be crucial, not only to give players a break but to also allow others to gain much needed experience.
“We have a different team and different personalities and we are just looking forward to playing some good cricket and we know once we perform our roles, the team will have a better chance of being successful,” he said. “We are definitely going to be rotating guys. We had a long summer and all our players need rest.”
He continued: “So, we are going to try and rotate players and I believe that everyone in the squad is going to play their part and we will not just be depending on the same set of 11 guys for every game to get us across the line. We are going to back everyone to perform for us. It will come down to skills and execution. The challenge is going to be there and it will be all about execution.”
The West Indies will also take on New Zealand in a three-match T20 series in Jamaica next month and Pooran said all the matches will be important for his players as they look to gain experience.
“We have some really good fast bowlers and we are looking forward to seeing them in the next two series and for them to gain a lot of experience going into the CPL,” he explained.
The West Indies have selected fast bowlers Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith for the upcoming series and Pooran said he wanted them to get some experience under their belts as they build up to the World Cup.
“We want these players to understand what is required and when it is required, so the next month or two will do a lot of good for our fast bowlers. I am happy with how this team is shaping up and the guys are gaining experience. We know we have put in a lot of work and we want to give it our best shot and continue to fight and let’s see how it goes,” Pooran concluded.
The same pool of 16 players selected for the India T20 series will be retained for the series against New Zealand and an official squad of 13 players will be nominated ahead of each match. In other team news, left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell is recovering from injury and unavailable for selection, while all-rounder Fabien Allen is also unavailable for personal reasons.
SQUAD:
Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE:
Goldmedal T20I Cup,
Play starts at 10.30 a.m. (T&T time)
Today: 1st T20I @ Brian Lara Cricket Academy
Monday: 2nd T20I at Warner Park, St Kitts
Tuesday: 3rd T20I at Warner Park
August 6: 4th T20I at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
August 7: 5th T20I at Broward County Stadium
New Zealand tour of West Indies
Play starts at 2.30 p.m. (T&T time)
August 10: 1st T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica
August 12: 2nd T20I at Sabina Park
August 14: 3rd T20I at Sabina Park