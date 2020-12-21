Having dominated at the youth level for Trinidad and Tobago, Jeremy Solozano was fast-tracked to the senior national team as a teenager in 2013 but so far, he hasn’t been able to live up to the high expectations of him.
Now at age 25 and with 40 first-class matches under his belt, Solozano is still trying to cement his place in the Red Force squad, and after getting a fresh perspective following some deep introspection during the Covid-19 pandemic, the left-handed opening batsman is more determined than ever to prove his worth at the senior level.
While he has had some good performances in the 2018/19 West Indies Championship four-day tournament when he scored 572 runs including one century and two fifties, he wasn’t able to build on that in 2019/20 campaign, scoring just two half centuries in six matches before being left out of the squad towards the end of the season.
The Covid-19 pandemic eventually forced the four-day season to be aborted in March with two rounds of matches to be played.
Despite being dropped from the squad this season, Solozano still earned a Red Force retainer contract for next season and he is focussed on making the opportunity count.
“It was an up and down season for me to be honest,” Solozano said of his 2020 campaign.
“I started off with a couple of scores but I wasn’t really consistent and then I was dropped for the last game before the Covid-19 break. It wasn’t all bad because I went back and played local cricket and got back some confidence with the bat so that was a plus coming to the end of the season,” he added.
As for his spot in the Red Force team, Solozano is aware that he has to work hard and has to perform to keep his place.
“To be honest, I don’t think I can be considered a senior player on this Red Force team because of the fact that I was just dropped last season. I would say I am still trying to cement my place as an opener in the team,” he said.
“I know I have been in Trinidad cricket for a number of years now so from that perspective you can say I have experience so I know what I need to do to cement my place in the team and that is to be more consistent, Solozano continued.
“Now that the Super50 is on the horizon, at least we know what we training towards and that will help us focus our energy a bit more. It is just about getting the opportunity and letting all the hard work you put in show on the field by performing to the best of your ability and try to score runs on a more consistent basis,” he added.
He is also feeling a lot fitter and stronger and has pinpointed some areas that he has to work on and has been putting in the work. Now he is just waiting for his next chance to execute.
“I would not say the down time since March would have any long-standing effect on my game and my ability. I have been playing cricket from the youth level straight up to the senior level so I don’t think a few months out of the game will have a significant impact on you as a player. What the down time did was give you enough time to reflect and think about all the areas of your game that you can improve on and you can work on them,” the Queen’s Park Cricket Club player said of the nine months since Covid-19 forced local and regional cricket be halted.
“So, I am just waiting on the opportunity to get back on the field and execute now. I have been training hard and working hard and it is time now to go out in the middle and put that into practice,” he added.
“Definitely I feel a lot fitter and stronger because we have had more time to work on our fitness and we have been doing a lot of physical training with Red Force,” Solozano explained.
He is also striving for more consistency and is determined to convert whatever starts he gets into big scores for the team.
“I am trying to be more consistent with my performances in terms of starting well and finishing strong. That is one area I have been working on. I also need to be more determined with the bat to score bigger,” he said.
“Since youth cricket and the early part of my career, my game-plan has always been to try and bat long and try to fight through tough situations and I believe that has been one of my strengths and it is just for me to keep building on that and keep improving and learning as the days go by. I know I have to keep on learning every day and keep moving forward,” Solozano explained.
“I think sometimes when I get starts, I have not been able to carry on and I think that is also something I need to work on. When I get starts, I need to make sure I push on and make bigger scores more consistently and once I can get that right, I believe I can score more runs more consistently,” he added.
In terms of his fitness, the 25-year-old said he is 100 per cent at the moment and has been trying to incorporate some more power into his shots so he can up the tempo when he needs to.
“I am 100 per cent fit right now. I have been doing some gym work and running and stuff so I think I am a bit stronger. I think I am capable of putting some power into my shots but it is about reading the situation of the game and what the team needs at that point in time,” he said.
“If it calls for hitting sixes or fours to up the tempo in the innings, I think I can do that and if I need to knuckle down and bat out a period of play to help the team, I can do that as well. It all depends on what the team requires in the game at that moment but I will be ready to play my part,” Solozano added.
Asked about his transition from youth cricket to senior cricket, Solozano said it has been challenging and admitted that while he has not yet found the kind of success he would have had at the youth level, he is confident he can get reach those heights with the senior squad.
“It has been a bit challenging making the step up from youth cricket to senior team cricket. I have had my share of challenges over the years. I have been in and out of the team on a few occasions and it has been different from youth level when you would be playing cricket five days a week in the zone, school cricket and club cricket. It has been different. It has been challenging but I have been up for it every step of the way and I will be up for whatever challenges come up next year,” the former Hillview College player explained.
“It is just about focussing on doing well for the team and knowing that if you do well, the team will benefit. I think the expectations have been high for me but I don’t think that has burdened me or put pressure on me,” he said.
“I think it motivates me to reach up to that level that I want to be at. I am not there yet but I am looking forward to reaching up there and achieving the goals that I have set for myself. So far training has been going very good with the new coach and everyone has been in good spirits and looking forward to the new season,” he concluded.