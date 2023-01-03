Frustrated Arsenal held to goalless draw by Newcastle

Casemiro

CUTTING: Manchester United’s Casemiro puts in a sliding challenge as Bournemouth’s Philip Billing tries to ride the tackle during their English Premier League match, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, yesterday. United won 3-0. —Photo: AP

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points at home for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by high-flying Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, yesterday.

Mike Arteta’s side had the better of the opportunities, most coming in the opening stages, but Newcastle showed why they have the best defensive record in the division this season to earn their point.

Arsenal, who had won all seven of their previous Premier League home games this season, missed the chance to extend their lead over Manchester City at the top to 10 points. Pep Guardiola’s champions will now be able to cut the gap back to five points when they visit Chelsea tomorrow.

With the draw, Newcastle remain third, nine points behind Arsenal but having played a game more.

Man Utd beat Bournemouth, go joint-third

Manchester United beat AFC Bournemouth 3-0 last night at Old Trafford to draw level with Newcastle on points in the Premier League table.

Casemiro scored in the first half and Luke Shaw added United’s second right after the break to set Erik ten Hag’s side on their way to a win that leaves them on 35 points from 17 games, equal to third-placed Newcastle but trailing on goal difference.

Shaw’s whipped in cross from a free kick led to the hosts third of the night, when he picked out Bruno Fernandes to square for Marcus Rashford for the easiest of finishes.

United, who have now won four in a row since play resumed following the World Cup, host Everton in the FA Cup on Friday while Bournemouth play Burnley.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FAREWELL, O REI

FAREWELL, O REI

Pelé was buried in his final resting place yesterday as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Frustrated Arsenal held to goalless draw by Newcastle

Frustrated Arsenal held to goalless draw by Newcastle

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points at home for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by high-flying Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, yesterday.

Mike Arteta’s side had the better of the opportunities, most coming in the opening stages, but Newcastle showed why they have the best defensive record in the division this season to earn their point.

Turn dreams into reality

Technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Anton Corneal has urged a group of regional coaches to make the most of the opportunity to lift the standard of coaching in the region.

La Borde to officiate at Women’s U-19 World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago female cricket umpire Candace La Borde begins 2023 in history-making mode after she became the first female Trinidadian to be appointed to stand in a Cricket World Cup.

La Borde, 35, has been chosen on the panel of umpires to officiate at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Under-19 T20 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, from January 14-29.

Throttling up

With the holidays over, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be putting in some serious work this month as the countdown to the start of the 2023 regional season begins.

The season bowls off on February 1 with the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament featuring the six territorial franchise teams.

Eve: World Cup had lessons for T&T

Senior national football coach Angus Eve was paying close attention to the action during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar and taking mental notes.

As a result, he feels he is on the right track with the Trinidad and Tobago team.

“The World Cup has shown me from a tactical, technical standpoint, that we are kind of on the right road,” he said in a Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation interview.