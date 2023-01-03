Frustrated Arsenal held to goalless draw by Newcastle

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points at home for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by high-flying Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, yesterday.
Mike Arteta’s side had the better of the opportunities, most coming in the opening stages, but Newcastle showed why they have the best defensive record in the division this season to earn their point.
Arsenal, who had won all seven of their previous Premier League home games this season, missed the chance to extend their lead over Manchester City at the top to 10 points. Pep Guardiola’s champions will now be able to cut the gap back to five points when they visit Chelsea tomorrow.
With the draw, Newcastle remain third, nine points behind Arsenal but having played a game more.
Man Utd beat Bournemouth, go joint-third
Manchester United beat AFC Bournemouth 3-0 last night at Old Trafford to draw level with Newcastle on points in the Premier League table.
Casemiro scored in the first half and Luke Shaw added United’s second right after the break to set Erik ten Hag’s side on their way to a win that leaves them on 35 points from 17 games, equal to third-placed Newcastle but trailing on goal difference.
Shaw’s whipped in cross from a free kick led to the hosts third of the night, when he picked out Bruno Fernandes to square for Marcus Rashford for the easiest of finishes.
United, who have now won four in a row since play resumed following the World Cup, host Everton in the FA Cup on Friday while Bournemouth play Burnley.