Full backing

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) is standing strongly behind the International Olympics Committee’s (IOC) commitment to hosting the rescheduled July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
In response to a number of international media articles and speculation about a possible cancellation of the Japan Games due to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in that country, IOC president Thomas Bach said Friday that the entire Olympic movement is united in its determination to ensure the Olympics happen this summer.
That video statement, also marking the six-month countdown to the Games, followed a video-conferencing consultation the IOC held with all member National Olympic Committee (NOCs) presidents and their secretaries general on Friday.
Also Friday, a story in the Times of London stated that Tokyo was considering cancelling the Games, drawing a flat denial by both the Japanese government and the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC).
But in a TTOC release, president Brian Lewis said it was “confident that the IOC and Tokyo2020 Organising Committee are doing everything possible to ensure a safe and secure Olympic Games”.
“The TTOC and Team TTO athletes remain committed to preparing and qualifying for Tokyo2020,” Lewis stated.
“The TTOC appreciates that it is an extraordinary difficult time in the history of the Olympic Games and will support the IOC in the necessary and difficult decisions that will have to be made to ensure a safe and secure Games,” he added.
Closed-door Games
And Lewis conceded that Tokyo2020 may very well have to be a closed door Games. Lewis said further that the IOC, Tokyo2020 Organising Committee and Japan Government appear to have a comprehensive and well thought-out action plan to hosting a safe and secure Games as their central focus, including a plan to vaccinate all athletes attending the Games.
“The TTOC will support and select a Team TTO team to attend the Games in the coming weeks,” Lewis assured.
“The IOC and the Tokyo2020 Organising Committee will provide National Olympic Committees with specific details in respect of the counter measures that will be put in place to facilitate a safe and secure Games.”
Lewis added the TTOC will work closely with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and other Government and public health authorities on the question of vaccination, should it become a requirement for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic team.