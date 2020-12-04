Full compliance

Anthony Harford

NO RENEGING ON DECISION TO RESIGN: Anthony Harford, outgoing NFA president.

OUTGOING Northern Football Association (NFA) president Anthony Harford is puzzled by the intention of the zone’s clubs to hold a meeting tomorrow, given that the NFA annual general meeting (AGM) is due to take place in a matter of weeks.

Harford issued a statement indicating that he had no plans of reneging after issuing his resignation as NFA president recently.

“The zone remains puzzled by some clubs bent on hosting their own meeting this weekend. The zone is making no effort to stop the meeting but we are proceeding with the AGM before the end of 2020 when we welcome a new executive to run the business of the NFA,” the release said.

Harford was voted into office unopposed in 2016 to take over the NFA whose competitions had ran almost to a half, under the stewardship of the former president Roland Forde, who passed in 2019. Among some of the grouses of the clubs, during Harford’s leadership tenure, is the issue of non-payment of prize money.

“I was advised by three clubs that they feel the Association needs more progressive management and they are interested in putting forward a ‘slate’. I immediately told the clubs, as president I serve at their pleasure and I would comply. Within 24 hours, I tendered my resignation and committed I would not be contesting the position,” Harford revealed.

He stated that he had informed NFA secretary, Rayshawn Mars, to plan for the AGM and also wrote to the TTFA’s normalisation committee that a supervisor attend and certify the election results. “The NFA has followed all the rules to date and is not resisting change, the election is supposed to do that,” stated Harford, who also acknowledged that clubs are owed outstanding prize money.

“The zone openly admits it’s indebtedness to clubs but this is regrettable as our three fund raisers carded for this year to raise the funds have been postponed due to the (Covid) pandemic,” stated Harford.

He added: “We have told the clubs we remain committed to meeting the obligation as soon as clearances are given to host events. It costs the zone roughly $260,000 annually to operate. In 2018 we received a grant of $75,000, the rest of the monies always come from fund raisers.”

