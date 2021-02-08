Full ‘Force’ assembled

The full Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad finally assembled in Antigua on Sunday with captain Kieron Pollard and six other players returned via Dubai from Abu Dhabi, to join their teammates ahead of their opening match of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup against Jamaica Scorpions on Thursday.
According to head coach David Furlonge, all the players — Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul and Kjorn Ottley — all touched down in Antigua on Sunday and will now be in quarantine until their opening match of the competition.
“All the players are fit and ready and are in good spirits,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday. The coach also confirmed that Pooran, who was struck on the forearm twice by Fidel Edward in Saturday’s Abu Dhabi T10 final, is also fit and ready. Pooran’s Northern Warriors, which also featured Lendl Simmons, eventually won the T10 League after beating Evin Lewis and Dwayne Bravo’s Delhi Bulls in the final.
Pooran was the Player of the Tournament, scoring 241 runs in nine games. Simmons (211) and Lewis (216) also tallied more than 200 runs in the competition.
“Pooran sent us a message after the game saying he’s fine and that he is looking forward to joining the team here in Antigua. All the players are fit.
They would have all passed their fitness tests before going to the T10 so they are just ready to go,” Furlonge revealed.
In terms of the team’s Covid status, Furlonge said all the incoming players have tested negative so far and are scheduled to undergo another round of tests today.
He said the team have been training but Pollard and company could not join the rest of the squad on the training pitch just yet.
Furlonge explained that the incoming players were restricted to the compound where they are staying and while they could mingle, they could not leave the compound to train with the rest of the squad. “They will come out of quarantine on Thursday for the match,” the coach admitted.
While all the players are physically fit, Furlonge noted that they were “affected” by the recent developments surrounding the abduction and murder of Andrea Bharatt, which has ignited nationwide protest and vigils highlighting violence against women in the society.
“The players have been following the story and they empathise with the family of Andrea Bharatt and they have been affected after hearing about her death. The players and staff send our condolences to the family of Andrea.
It has impacted the players, We called a meeting and we spoke about it and everyone had a chance to share how they felt about the situation,” said Furlonge.
Asked if they are considering doing something to raise awareness of violence against women, the coach said, “We still have to discuss it and decide what we are doing...we might probably wear black armbands or something.”
RED FORCE SQUAD: Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin, Imran Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Kjorn Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre. David Furlonge (Coach), Sebastian Edwards (Manager), Lyndon Knights (Physiotherapist), Clinton Jeremiah (Trainer), Kelly Sankar (Masseur)