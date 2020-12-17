port of spain
West Indies players and staff could be getting their full remuneration packages from January next year after six months of being on half pay.
Earlier this year Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 50 per cent salary cut due to the financial crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on Tuesday CWI CEO Johnny Grave said he was hoping that full funding and salary payments can resume from as early as January.
Asked if the salary cut will be extended into the New Year, Grave told the Express: “No, we are hoping everyone will be on full pay and funding from January onwards.”
In May this year, CWI announced a temporary 50 per cent salary cut and funding across the entire regional cricket system, effective from the start of July.
“With no international cricket currently being played anywhere in the world, and with great uncertainty of when regular cricket activity will resume, CWI like many other international sporting organisations worldwide is facing a significant loss of income, whilst also being uncertain of the long-term impact of the crisis on our operations,” CWI said in a statement in May.
“CWI hopes that these temporary measures will only be in place for not more than three to six months,” CWI stated.
However, the West Indies was the first team to resume international cricket with their tour to England in June followed by the Hero Caribbean Premier League in September and then the recently concluded tour of New Zealand, following which, Test captain Jason Holder noted that while the new “bubble to bubble” life of an international cricketer was tough, he had to do what he could to make a living.
The Windies will have their third international tour during the pandemic early next year when they travel to Bangladesh.
“It has been a tough year. Not just for the team, but I know for me personally it has been tough. I haven’t been home in six months now. I have been going non-stop. We have had pay cuts. It is a situation where you are still looking to make a living, still looking to make use of every opportunity you get,” Holder said following the 2-0 Test series loss in New Zealand.
“I know a few of the guys have got tired minds. We’ve been on the road for a little while. It would be good for the guys to get home for Christmas, spend some time with their families; hopefully, some of them get there in time for Christmas, because I think you’ve got to do a quarantine. Some players have to do a quarantine going back home,” he added. While full salaries will help ease the burden on players’ pockets, CWI is also trying to put things in place to ease the mental burden of bubble life for the players.
Grave confirmed the players will be in another bubble in Bangladesh “throughout the tour”, similar to what was done on the England tour, but some adjustments had been made to help them.
“They can all now have some rest and family time over the festive period. We are scheduled to depart the Caribbean a week later than originally planned to give players more time off, and have shortened the tour by removing the T20Is and only playing two rather than three Tests. The team will travel with a team doctor and psychologist to offer more support,” the CWI CEO added.
In the draft itinerary released on Tuesday, West Indies will face the hosts in two Tests which will be preceded by three One-Day Internationals.
The tour runs from January 18 to February 15, with the Caribbean side arriving on January 10. Three Tests were originally scheduled, but CWI president Ricky Skerritt hinted last month in an interview that one match could be dropped.
The tour takes place as Bangladesh inches towards the half-million mark in Covid-19 infections, with still over 60,000 active cases.