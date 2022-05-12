Full power

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be firing on all cylinders with fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shannon Gabriel back to full fitness ahead of their clash against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in the third round of the West Indies Championship four-day competition next week.
Gabriel, who missed the West Indies’ Test matches against England as well as the second round of the Championship in February due to injury, has been training with the Red Force for the past two weeks, while Seales was also recovering from a niggle.
Gabriel and Seales were both named in the Red Force squad for the third-round match bowling off Wednesday and head coach David Furlonge reported that both men are back to 100 per cent and ready to bring the heat.
Also in the squad of 15 are pacers Anderson Phillip and Uthman Muhammad.
Imran Khan, who led the team in their victories over the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Jamaica Scorpions in the first two rounds of the tournament in February, was retained as captain while former skipper Darren Bravo and Akeal Hosein were also added to the team after missing the first two matches while on West Indies duty.
“Shannon is bowling well (in training) and he is at a hundred per cent now. He is at full fitness and rearing to go. Jayden is also at 100 per cent so we don’t have any concerns when it comes to injuries,” said Furlonge yesterday.
Asked about the return of Gabriel, Bravo and Hosein to the line-up, the Red Force head coach said the trio will be a big plus for the team.
“They are three West Indies players and I think they will boost the team in whatever way. You have Shannon in the bowling department and you have Bravo and Hosein in the batting department. Akeal will also be a boost to the bowling. In the last tournament, he got 21 wickets so we look forward to him bowling that way again,” said Furlonge.
Asked what he would like to see from his players in the opening match, the Red Force coach said he wanted to be mindful that it is the longer format they are entering having been fed a steady diet of limited overs cricket since the end of February.
“We would like to see the batsmen make proper shot selection, maintain their concentration and for bowlers to be consistent with their lines and lengths and not to be impatient,” said Furlonge.
“The guys have been playing a lot of T10 and T20 one-day cricket so they are now coming out of that mode so they will just have to be mindful of that,” he cautioned.
RED FORCE SQUAD
Imran Khan (Captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Isaiah Rajah, Uthman Muhammad.