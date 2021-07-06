Full schedule for Red Force

Jereem “The Dream” Richards clocked a season’s best 20.13 seconds to secure fourth spot in the men’s 200 metres event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, yesterday.

Richards outduelled Aaron Brown on the straight, the Trinidad and Tobago track star forcing his Canadian rival to settle for fifth in 20.14. Richards, though, was unable to challenge for a podium finish.