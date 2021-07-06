Full schedule for Red Force

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricketers will have a pack schedule for the next two weeks as they get ready for two four-day trial matches at the end of the month.
The local players got back onto the training pitch towards the end of June in small numbers. But as the Covid-19 infection rates slow down and vaccinations among players and the general public increase, the sessions have been expanded.
As of Monday, coach David Furlonge would have been working with three groups of ten players each at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Furlonge indicated that about 25 per cent of the training contingent of 30 would have been vaccinated, with some players even getting their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
The Red Force head coach is also hoping that most if not all of the players in the training group as well as players who will be taking part in the Hero Caribbean Premier League will be vaccinated by the end of the month.
Of the sessions this week which continue today and then Friday, Furlonge said: “The guys were happy to be back out and to get a chance to bat in the nets and to get a run out in the field.
We had the batsmen in the nets for about 40 minutes. Each pair of batsmen would have had three bowlers bowling against them, one fast bowler and two spinners.
“Those early sessions were just an opening to see how the players felt but the fast bowlers were asked to bowl consistent lines and the spinners were asked to see how much they could turn the ball and to bowl proper lines, so we are working on getting the players to be consistent in those areas,” he continued.
“The players themselves also have some goals and targets and those will need some technical work to be done as well, so we are also working on that,” Furlonge added.
In terms of the fitness of the players, the head coach said they would have returned to training at a good level having been on a specified training programme at home when team sessions were suspended in early May. However he did note one area they will have to work on.
“The fitness level has been excellent. While their strength work was good, they would have been lacking in cardio due to the inability to come outside to do any running and things like that. So we are just building back on that now,” he explained.
“Right now we are training three times for the week and once the players are willing, I would like to try and have them practise five days for a week; so we can do three days in the nets and two days doing physical and fielding drills but the time frame and group sizes will have to be worked out.”
The Red Force coach also said he liked the enthusiasm of the players in training and noted it might be due to the fact that they have been under lockdown, like most of the country, for the past two months. Nevertheless, Furlonge was pleased with the energy with which they have returned to training.
“We have this week and next week to get them prepared but they seem willing and eager to put in the work.
The enthusiasm is there to do the work and looking beyond these two matches at the end of the month, our aim is that by the end of August or September we want all the players to be 100 per cent fit,” Furlonge added.
In terms of the players that recently returned from the West Indies Test side — Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales and Shannon Gabriel — Furlonge said they will be joining the sessions from today.
“We have some physical work that has been requested of them (returning West Indies players). Joshua Da Silva and Jayden Seales will join the training sessions on Wednesday (today)...so they will continue to do their work on a couple of technical areas and they will do that until they leave towards the end of this month. Shannon will be working with the physio and they are actually from Trinidad, so he will continue to work with them,” Furlonge concluded.