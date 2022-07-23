The annual Digicel Cup featuring league winners Naparima College and Inter-col champions Presentation College will kick off the 2022 season of the Secondary Schools Football League.
There will be a full season of schools’ football for the first time in two years, since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
The season kicks off in the first week of September and ends in the second week of December with the All-Star match when the top players will be on show before international college scouts.
There are also a couple of changes as well. The traditional boys Premier League will no longer be a 16-team competition but will now consist of two groups of eight teams with the top teams of each advancing to meet each other.
SSFL president Merere Gonzales explained the new Premier Division format.
“They are seeded based on the performance of 2019,” Gonzales announced, “So example, Naparima and Presentation College, being the league and InterCol winners respectively, will certainly find themselves in two different groups.”
One of those teams looking forward to the new season is Trinity College, Moka, now being sponsored by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, the professional football club. Rangers will now manage the football programme of Moka for the 2022/2023 season. The sponsorship package includes uniforms, equipment, maintenance of the field, meals, transport and security. Ascension football champions Rangers will also supply Trinity College with coaches and technical staff.
A new SSFL innovation is the television broadcasting of double-headers, instead of a single featured match, and while plans to have a Girls Premier League will not materialise until the 2023 season, there are plans to have at least an Under-13 introductory girl’s competition, to display the young female talent available. Likewise, “skills men” will get the chance to showcase their talent during a ball juggling competition during half-time intervals between televised matches.
Gonzales announced that there has been a great response by schools to the news that there will a 2022 season.
“All the Premier Division schools are involved,” Gonzales announced, “The Championship Division schools both boys and girls,” he added.
Gonzales disclosed that there has also been great response to lower age competitions from Under-13 to Under-16.