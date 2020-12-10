Full strength ‘Force’

Newly appointed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge is expecting his team to be at full strength for next year’s Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament with T&T’s international stars committing to playing in the competition.
Furlonge told the Express yesterday that Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul will be joining the Red Force training sessions today while Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have also been in training with the team at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
“All these players have committed to playing for the Red Force,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday.
“Ravi Rampaul and Sunil Narine joined the training programmes this week and we also had Lendl Simmons back in training along with Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip and Imran Khan. All these guys have committed to playing in the Super50 so it will be up to the selectors.” the Red Force coach added. As head coach, Furlonge will be part of the selection panel, which is chaired by Rajendra Mangalie and which also includes Richard Kelly Jr and Mahadeo Bodoe.
Meanwhile, the Red Force are preparing to step up preparations for the Super50 with five 50-over practice matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on December 16, 18, 21, 28 and 30 and those matches will form part of the national team’s preparations for February’s Super50, which is expected to take place in Antigua.
Only last month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that teams preparing for international tournaments will be allowed to resume full training.
Local cricket has been on hold since March, while regional cricket ended at the same time when CWI aborted the West Indies Championship four-day tournament with two rounds of matches to be played.
However, the West Indies team resumed their international schedule with a tour to England in July and is currently in New Zealand, while the Hero Caribbean Premier League was played in Trinidad within a “bio-secure bubble” in August and September.
With no cricket being played locally, Furlonge said it was vital for the players to get some match practice ahead of the Super50 and the five matches in December are just the start.
“We will be playing some 50-over practice matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on December 16, 18, 21, 28 and 30 and hopefully in January the players will be involved in a four-team Zonal 50-over tournament, which will give them some more games under their belt before the Super50,” said Furlonge. “With six matches in the Zonal competition and probably three more before we leave for the Super50, we are looking at playing 14 matches and hopefully that will be enough to help the players in terms of match fitness and readiness,” the Red Force coach added. “Practice matches are an important part of the national team’s preparations and because of the kind of year it has been so far, we need to get some match practice. The players have been in training and they have been doing what is required but they need to get some match practice,” he added.