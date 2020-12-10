Full strength ‘Force’

Newly appointed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge is expecting his team to be at full strength for next year’s Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament with T&T’s international stars committing to playing in the competition.

Furlonge told the Express yesterday that Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul will be joining the Red Force training sessions today while Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have also been in training with the team at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

“All these players have committed to playing for the Red Force,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday.