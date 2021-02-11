Funding boost

Sparkle McKnight is keen to book her spot on the Trinidad and Tobago team for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. As a recent recipient of Elite Athletes Assistance Programme (EAAP) funding, her qualification hopes have been boosted.
“The funding will allow me to enhance the things that I am already doing,” McKnight told the Express, “and also to incorporate things that I wasn’t able to do to add to my regime to be the best athlete that I could be. The last time I received elite funding was a couple years ago.”
Last week Wednesday, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) distributed $794,936.00 in funding to athletes and sporting organisations.
McKnight, 2017 World Championship men’s 4x400 metres gold medallist Machel Cedenio, 2019 World Championship men’s 200m finalist Kyle Greaux and Andwuelle Wright, the men’s long jump national record holder at 8.25 metres, were among the athletes who received elite funding. Grant funding recipients included shooter Rhodney Allen and squash player Alejandro John.
Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe urged all athletes and organisations “to use this time wisely for planning, capacity building, and training”.
In a media release, issued by the Ministry following the cheque presentations at its Nicholas Tower, Independence Square, Port of Spain head office, Minister Cudjoe “also urged groups to take advantage of the strategic planning and operations workshops that are being provided by the Ministry through SporTT (Sports Company), from February 11 to March 4. This initiative is intended to provide NGBs and NGOs with the tools needed for the long term development of their athletes and the management of the business of sport.”
McKnight represented T&T at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, flying the flag in the women’s 400m hurdles. To guarantee a one-lap hurdles berth in Tokyo, the 29-year-old needs to achieve the 55.40 seconds entry standard by June 29.
“Preparations have been going well so far. I still have a lot of work to do but progress is being made so I am happy about that.”
McKnight has had three indoor outings in 2021, all in the American Track League series in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She opened on January 24 with a fifth-place finish in the 400m in 55.13 seconds. One week later, McKnight finished third in the 600m in one minute, 29.32 seconds. And on February 7, she was seventh overall in the 400m in 54.33.
“So far the outings that I’ve had were really to get back in the groove of competing. The last time I had competed was February 2020, so for me I just needed to get back to racing again. The races that I’ve done so far, the 600 and the 400, aren’t my main events, but they’re to help with the 400 hurdles which is my main event.”
On her Olympic debut, in Rio, McKnight exited in the opening round of the 400m hurdles, her 56.80 seconds run earning her fifth spot in heat two. She has had three solid seasons since Rio, clocking 55.46 in 2017, a personal best 55.15 in 2018, and 56.07 in 2019. The US-based hurdler is confident of a far better outcome on her second Olympic appearance.
“My goal for Olympics is to make the final. Once I make the final,” McKnight ended, “I’ll be able to give it my all to make it to the podium.”