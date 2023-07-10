Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge is expecting the competition for places in the team to be high as they prepare for the Super50 later this year and an expanded four-day tournament in 2024.
Furlonge revealed that the four-day competition might be expanded next year with an Emerging Players/West Indies Academy team being added to the list of competing sides.
Speaking to the Express during a training session with the contracted players at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday, the Red Force head coach also defended the list of 15 players offered central contracts with the Red Force franchise.
Reflecting on the players draft, Furlonge noted the franchise lost Jeremy Solozano to the Windward Islands and Keagan Simmons will not be around “because he will be playing with the Emerging Players team and they are now playing in the Super50 as well as in the four-day.”
Furlonge said: “What was explained to us is that we couldn’t have Simmons contracted with us and with them (Emerging Players). Last year he was contracted with us and playing with them. That can’t happen this time. He has gone to them on a contract. They will be playing the four-day as well and hopefully we will have some more games coming up in the four-day tournament next year.”
With the loss of both openers, the Red Force coach said competition for the top order spots will be high.
“We had to pick two under-25 players and we went for Cephas Cooper who made the most runs this year in the Premiership League and we went for Shaaron Lewis who played with us last year and he has been doing well recently. Cephas is there as an opener but we will also look at Kjorn Ottley who has been with our 50-over team and he did well in the two-day domestic competition as well. He played for T&T at the four-day level already so he will bring some experience,” said Furlonge.
“We will have a lot of competition for opening places. We have Kamil Pooran and Vikash Mohan also pushing to get back there. They played for Trinidad in the last four-day game, so they would want to get back into the team at the start of the tournament, so it will be very competitive,” he added.
Asked about succession planning in the team and the selection of veteran players like Jason Mohammed and Imran Khan, Furlonge said he still believes the seniors have something to offer.
“...Imran continues to be one of the leading wicket-takers in the Caribbean and Jason continues to be one of our top scorers,” he said.
“Yes I believe in giving youngsters a chance but I also have a strong belief that they have to earn their place in the team. We can’t just throw up our hands and say let’s pick youngsters in the team. They have to earn in. We can’t have Jason scoring four hundreds and a youngster scoring none and getting picked in front of him. And the same with Imran. I think they still have a lot to offer to T&T cricket. This might be their last year, you never know, but I think they have a lot to offer to this team going forward,” Furlonge added.
“We had a meeting with the players individually and the last question we asked the players is if they wanted to give the team a gift, what will they want to give the team and 99 per cent of them said the four-day title. So we have started working towards that even though we are preparing for the 50 overs,” he continued.
Looking ahead, Furlonge said there were a lot of young, talented players in training who can take the team forward and noted that anybody in T&T can play for the Red Force once they do well.
“It is exciting for T&T cricket that we have 25 Under-23 players in training here and I could easily name another 25 that could come in. The only problem with selection is that if you pick ten players, somebody else will have a different set of players that they feel should be there. The selectors thought that this 15 was the best 15 but we are not limited to this 15 here,
“Right now we are looking for leg-break bowlers. We have young Vasant Singh and players like Navin Bidaisee and Sameer Ali. We have these young players with us but we also have the competition now of the US Leagues and Canada Leagues. We’ve invited some of these players but some have gone to these leagues and we are not against that.
“They are playing cricket and we are monitoring what they are doing but the contracted guys, it is compulsory that they be here. So we have to try and balance everything.”