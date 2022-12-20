Furlonge eyeing ‘Championship’ prize

After finishing second in CG United Super50 Cup, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are shifting their focus to the West Indies Championship and with that in mind, coach David Furlonge has a few changes planned in terms of their preparations.
The Red Force would have experimented with lengthening their training times in the build-up to the resumption of the four-day tournament earlier this year and Furlonge is looking to continue with that formula, which he is hopes will deliver success next year.
“Training will be extended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so we will be able to give batsmen a longer period to bat in the nets rather than just 15 to 20 minutes,” Furlonge told the Express recently.
He said the team isn’t hiding from the fact that they batted poorly in the latter stages of the first-class season and the players are willing to put in the work as they hunt an elusive four-day title.
“It is something we tried earlier in the year when we started the four-day tournament and we won the first two rounds. The players were very happy with it and even wanted to go on longer.
Even the bowlers, they need to be able to bowl 15 overs a day in the longer version of the game, so we want them to get long spells in practice to get conditioned for that,” Furlonge explained.
Asked about the plans to solve the team’s batting woes, the Red Force coach said: “I think the batting will take care of itself with the plans we have put in place.”
“We are playing a game here now and another from January 3, then the North-South game. After that we will focus on practising from 9-5. Batsmen will bat for two hours.
This year we have a change in their contract where they will have to continue their Red Force practice during the club cricket season to ensure that what happened in the last three matches of the first-class season earlier this year is not repeated,” Furlonge continued. He said the players have embraced the changes to the training programme and are willing to put out the effort.
Furlonge also insisted that everything that is being done is geared towards helping the players reach their full potential with an eye on lifting the four-day trophy which have eluded them since Daren Ganga’s team won the title in 2006.
While the Red Force did not have the kind of success on the field this year as he would have anticipated, Furlonge noted that a number of the players would have earned West Indies A team and senior team call-ups including Yannic Cariah, Anderson Phillip and Bryan Charles.
T&T started the four-day tournament with victories against Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes before losing to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride to fall out of title contention.
T&T ended the 2022 first-class season with a rain-affected draw against Guyana Jaguars as they finished fourth on the standings behind champions Barbados, Leewards and third-placed Guyana.
“We are helping players to develop and grow and we are looking forward to next year. Winning the four-day is the main thing,” said Furlonge.
“T&T over the years have only won the longer version about four or five times. It is not something that is happening only now.
As a coach I want us to be successful in that tournament and that is one of the main aims for next year and everything we are doing will be geared towards achieving that goal,” the Red Force coach added.