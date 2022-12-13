Furlonge gets 2-year extension

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge will be at the helm of the team until 2024 after signing a two-year extension to his contract.

This was confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath yesterday.

The news of Furlonge’s extension came via TTCB media release on Monday which stated that the Red Force resumed training ahead of the 2023 regional season and will be placing a lot of emphasis on fitness