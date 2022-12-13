Furlonge gets 2-year extension

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge will be at the helm of the team until 2024 after signing a two-year extension to his contract.
This was confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath yesterday.
The news of Furlonge’s extension came via TTCB media release on Monday which stated that the Red Force resumed training ahead of the 2023 regional season and will be placing a lot of emphasis on fitness. Furlonge took over the reins of the Red Force team in December 2020 and his initial contract was set to expire this year.
Bassarath confirmed the news stating that “It was a unanimous decision of the executive of the board.” Asked if they felt that Furlonge did enough to warrant the extension, Bassarath told the Express: “If the Executive did not think he did enough, they would have not given him and extension of an additional two years.”
The TTCB president added: “He (Furlonge) brought a level of professionalism in the Red Force set-up and is making great strides in getting the players to play with the passion that is needed in someone who knows that they are representing their country.”
Furlonge’s tenure started during the Covid-19 pandemic and his first assignment was the Super50 in 2021 which the Red Force won with a perfect record. T&T were runners up in the 2022 Super50 and were fourth in the West Indies Championship four-day tournament.
According to the TTCB media release, Furlonge had his first team talk with the players on Monday at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain, Couva, and informed his squad that more will be expected from them in the coming months.
Furlonge was also optimistic that the setbacks the team suffered this year could be overcome in the coming season and he has put plans in place to address those areas of concern.
After the first two rounds of the 2022 season, the Red Force were in contention for the West Indies Championship title but the challenge fizzled out after a break in the competition for the English tour of the Caribbean after which the Red Force lost two of their last three games in the tournament.
“Emphasis will be placed on fitness with a lot of work on fielding and out-cricket. The cricketers will be asked to put in longer hours under strength and conditioning coach Clinton Jeremiah,” said Furlonge.
The Red Force coach also noted that the players will be putting in a lot more hours at practice to ensure they are properly conditioned for the longer version of the game.