Furlonge gets to work with Red Force

Newly appointed Red Force head coach David Furlonge had his first training session with his players on Wednesday and so far he said the transition to his new role has been going smoothly.
Furlonge said Kelvin Williams and David Williams, who were handling the team’s preparations in the absence of a full-time head coach, did a “fantastic job” in keeping the players fit but noted that the cricketers will have to get some actual match practice in order to really assess where they are at.
“Kelvin and David have done a fantastic job with the team and they continue to help out in the sessions. I am happy with the work that they have done with the players so far,” Furlonge said.
“One of the areas I have been concentrating on is fielding and catching and one of things I asked the players for is to catch 100 balls before they complete their training session. Kelvin and David have been assisting in that area,” the Red Force coach explained.
“The transition has been going well,” the new coach added. He said he had a chat with the players on Wednesday but because the weather was good, he kept it short and used the opportunity to get some outdoor practice.
Furlonge also noted that he spoke with the chairman of selectors (Rajendra Mangalie) and shared his plans so that everyone can be on the same page.
One thing Furlonge said he would like to do in the next week is to get the players back out in the middle in an actual cricket match.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and health protocols to prevent the further spread of the virus, all contact sports outside of national teams preparing for international competition, have been put on hold.
With no local cricket being played, cricketers have been restricted training sessions and Furlonge argued that the players needed to get out in the middle and have some fun after being off the pitch for so long.
The Red Force coach is hoping to get the green light to have an inter-squad 50 over match next week but for now the players are training on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in two groups of 15 players each with one group coming out for a morning session and the other for an afternoon session.
While Furlonge said his main duties will be to prepare the Red Force for regional competition, he is also embracing the task of developing players outside of the national set-up.
He revealed plans to have 15 young players coming out during the national team training sessions to help prepare the Red Force team but said he will have a separate session for those same young players once a week where he will be focussed on helping them develop their game.
The Red Force will continue their preparations at the National Cricket Centre today.