Furlonge happy with ‘good’ first outing

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said his team’s first practice match on Wednesday was “a good outing” and he wants to see continuous improvement from his players as they continue to build towards next year’s Super50 Cup.
Furlonge liked the energy and enthusiasm of the players in their first competitive game since March and he is hoping to build up the intensity as the practice matches continue, starting with another 50-over fixture at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 9.30 am today.
On Wednesday, Isaiah Rajah (61), Jeremy Solozano (58 not out) and Evin Lewis (80 retired) all scored half centuries while Ravi Rampaul stood out with the ball, grabbing four wickets for 27 runs.
“I think it was just a good outing which allowed the fellas to play outside and I think it was fairly good,” Furlonge said of his team’s first workout.
Asked what areas he would like to see improvement in during the second match today, the Red Force coach said: “From what I saw, I think we just have to work on rotating the strike a bit more.
“When the first team batted in the powerplay, there were 40 dot balls, so I would like to work on rotating the strike. The bowlers did well but I would like to see a bit more energy in the field, but that will come as we play more matches,” he explained.
“The biggest takeaway for me was the attitude of the players. They never looked tired and they were focussed, so I think that is a plus,” Furlonge added.
The Red Force coach also wants to see more runs and wants the players and is challenging them to think on their feet and be mindful of the situation of the game.
For today, the coach said: “I will be looking to see an improved batting performance and another thing we spoke about is getting the batsmen to think about the innings when they are out in the middle.
“We deliberately didn’t send out any messages to see what plans the players would have done in the situation of the game. We want the players thinking about the game and what to do in certain situations,” he added.
The same group of players from the first practice match will take the field again today before getting a break for the weekend. The final practice game before Christmas will take place on Monday at Tarouba.
The Red Force will close off the year with two practice matches on December 28 and 30.