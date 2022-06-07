Furlonge keen to keep coaching Red Force

While there may be a few changes to the list of Trinidad and Tobago Red Force-contracted players for the 2022/2023 season, head coach David Furlonge does not expect anything drastic despite their disappointing fourth place finish in the West Indies Championship, which ended last week.
The Red Force central retainer contracts are set to expire at the end of the month, and Furlonge will be in discussions with the other selectors this week to come up with a list of player retentions ahead of the next Professional Cricket League draft where the teams will fill out the remainder of their squads.
Last year, the franchises were allowed to retain 13 players ahead of the draft. Each franchise then selected two players in the draft to complete their 15-man roster.
“We didn’t have much (local) cricket this year so to replace one player with another (might not be the best move)…if you look at the club cricket competition, the contracted players are the ones that performed in that competition,” said Furlonge.
Based on different factors, the Red Force coach said: “We spoke about it in the meetings and we said it is going to happen that some players are going to lose their contracts.
“However, as far as we are concerned, they will still be part of the set up and still be expected to train with the team and make themselves available for selections,” he continued.
Furlonge gave the example of Yannic Cariah, who was not offered a franchise contract last year but ended up being one of the more consistent batters for the team this season with two half-centuries and one century.
Cariah attended all the Red Force practice sessions and played all five matches for the team this season.
“It is a process. We will meet this week and forward the names to the executive. To be able to play you must meet the fitness criteria, attendance, and there are other factors that will have to be taken into consideration…contracts are going to be a bit stricter this year so we will need to talk to the players and see where they are at,” Furlonge added.
Looking back on the four-day performances, Furlonge said: “It was a disappointing end to the season after a promising start.
“At one stage we were in the hunt for the title after two wins early on, but then we lost the next two games. But as a team we discussed where we went wrong and we are looking to correct it going forward,” he explained.
“As you rightly said, the way the batters got out was disappointing, but we don’t want to make excuses. The players must be able to switch formats and adjust their approach between the formats of the game,” Furlonge added.
In terms of his own role as head coach, Furlonge said he is keen on continuing to work with the team, and also wants to bring in more Tobago cricketers into the Red Force set up, expanding the pool of players available for selection.
However, the Red Force coach noted that the onus will be on the players to make the effort to attend training and work on their game.
Asked if he was feeling any pressure after the team’s batting failures that led to huge losses to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and eventual champions Barbados Pride, Furlonge said while there is always the pressure to win, there are positives to look forward to.
“We have three players being called to West Indies ‘A’. We have Jayden Seales getting onto the West Indies team. You see fellas improving. Some people place winning at the top of the list, but you have to look at other things as well,” Furlonge explained.
“There will always be critics but I don’t feel pressure to step away. I am keen on continuing as head coach.”