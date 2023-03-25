Although he lamented the poor performance with the bat, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said making wholesale changes to the team with one game to play may not be the best approach.
The Red Force were dismissed for 203 and 185 against the Barbados Pride in their fourth-round West Indies Championship match which ended an hour into the final day of the four-match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain yesterday.
Set 118 to win, the Pride, led by an unbeaten 55 from opener Zachary McCaskie, reached 118 for three to win by seven wickets.
“It was disappointing. Once again, similar to the game against Guyana, the batsmen didn’t come up to the party and that is where we lost the game,” said Furlonge.
“We made a move. (Amir) Jangoo who had opened before for the Leeward Islands; we asked if he was comfortable at the top and he said yes. Vikash (Mohan) didn’t get off but we will look at it again.
“In my personal opinion, it will be difficult to leave Mohan out after just one game. We have young (Kamil) Pooran as well who could possibly get into the starting line-up and Shannon Gabriel has said that he is available for the game, so he will have to come into the team. The selectors will meet on Monday and make a decision as to the 13 going forward to the last game,” the head coach added.
Fast bowler Anderson Phillip returned the Red Force line-up for the Barbados clash, however Furlonge said they are still awaiting word on the fitness of all-rounder Terrance Hinds, who scored a century for Central Sports in the ongoing final round of the Premiership 1 club competition.
“The batting is what we will have to take a serious look at. Even if we go down to Tarouba (for the final round clash against Jamaica Scorpions bowling off on Wednesday) and Anderson and Shannon bowl well but we get bowled out for 150, that won’t help,” Furlonge explained.
Asked if further changes will be made, the Red Force coach said “it is difficult to say”.
“People might be reactionary and want to make several changes and yes, we can do that, but I don’t think it will benefit the team. We have two openers here, we have Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed doing well at three and four and Jyd Goolie at five. This is only Jyd’s sixth game in five years for T&T. He keeps getting selected and getting dropped even after good performances. I think it is difficult to drop him for the last game. Joshua Da Silva is at six and Tion Webster at seven and we have to wait to see the situation with Terrance Hinds’ fitness. Then you come to the bowlers. To make wholesale changes now, I don’t know that will be the best choice.”