FURLONGE TAKES CHARGE

Newly-appointed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge is getting ready to hit the ground running with the intention of ramping up preparations ahead of a possible restart of regional competition early next year.
The 62-year-old former national cricketer, who was a member of the T&T squad captained by Rangy Nanan, which won the regional four-day title in 1975, was selected by a panel from a list of ten candidates who participated in the interview process.
When the post was first advertised by the TTCB in April there were 18 applicants and five of those were based outside of Trinidad. The Covid-19 pandemic caused the recruitment process to be put on hold in July before it was resumed in November with the intention of selecting a head coach by today.
Furlonge is a long-serving head coach of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club which has dominated local cricket for the last decade. He was also the manager/assistant coach of the Red Force team last season when they finished runner-up to Barbados in the aborted Cricket West Indies regional tournament.
In a media release yesterday, the TTCB expressed appreciation for the services of outgoing national coach Mervyn Dillon, whose one-year contract ended last April 30 and wished him well in his future endeavours.
In the media release, the TTCB said it was “satisfied with the integrity, transparency and accountability of the process” used to select a national senior men’s team coach.
A panel appointed by the TTCB initially received a list of 18 applications which was later reduced to ten through seven withdrawals and one failure to respond before the stipulated deadline.
“In naming Furlonge, the panel noted his excellent leadership qualities; an astute knowledge of all aspects of the game; a familiarity of the technological tools to improve the national team; a visionary plan for the immediate future; outstanding communication skills which clearly articulates his mission; and impeccable qualifications highlighted by a Cricket Australia Level 3 High Performance Coaching Certificate,” the TTCB stated.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Furlonge said he is happy to get the job and hopes to bring something different to the role. “As a coach, it is something that I have been working towards for the last ten years and I hope that the success I brought to Queen’s Park (Cricket Club) over the last ten years... I hope I can carry that into Trinidad cricket now,” said Furlonge.
He said his first order of business is to meet the TTCB, which he did yesterday, and then have a meeting with the players, while insisting that everyone has to be on the same page if the team is to be successful.
“I would first like to meet with the players and sit with them and get them to agree to my goals and objectives. We have to come together because I don’t just want to say this is what I am going to do,” Furlonge explained.
“I would like to get them to agree on my coaching programme and philosophy and they might have some ideas that can improve it, but at the end of it, we must all agree together the best way forward for Trinidad and Tobago cricket to be successful,” he emphasised.
While winning will be the ultimate judge of success and his main focus, Furlonge also wants to see improvement by his players and is hopeful that the Red Force will be able to have more new players in contention for West Indies selection.
“We want to win and we will have to do out best over the next month to prepare the team as best as possible to win the regional tournament,” the new Red Force coach continued.
Asked if he was happy with the players the Red Force selected in the draft earlier this year, Furlonge insisted that the team is full of talent and capable of launching a serious challenge in the 2021 regional Super50 tournament set to be staged in Antigua and Barbuda in February.
“I think all the players selected in the draft are talented and to pick 15 players from a pool of 40 or 50 top cricketers in the country would have been difficult but we can work with what we got in the draft and we also have some senior players who were not in the draft. Hopefully they will commit themselves and we can add them to the selections process,” he said.
Furlonge will take over the reins from TTCB in-house coaches Kelvin Williams and David Williams, who have been overseeing the team’s training in the absence of a head coach.