Furlonge takes over as chief selector

Emeritus Ken Ramchand

FLASHBACK: File photo from 2016 shows University of the West Indies Professor Emeritus Ken Ramchand, from left, Queen’s Park Cricket Club coach David Furlonge, then-QPCC president Deryck Murray, former West Indies women’s cricket captain Merissa Aguilleira and moderator Fazeer Mohammed chatting following a panel discussion on West Indies cricket at the Century Ballroom, Queen’s Park Oval.

—Photo: Ishmael Salandy

RED FORCE head coach David Furlonge is the new senior national men’s cricket team chief selector.

According to a Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) media statement yesterday, the TTCB has broken with tradition and handed the job to Furlonge.

“Furlonge is regarded as the most successful coach in local club cricket, winning innumerable national cricket titles at the highest level of the game while in charge of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club,” the release stated.

Furlonge has been coach of the Red Force for the past four years which includes the two-year period of the Covid-19 pandemic where he guided the Red Force to the regional CWI CG Insurance Super50 Cup in 2021.

Also in the panel is former national opening batsman Deonarine Deyal and Gibran Mohammed. Making up the five-member selection committee are Frank Simmonds and the Red Force captain-elect, which is to be determined.

Their first major assignment will be naming the squad for the 2022 edition of the Super50 Cup which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago, and Antigua-Barbuda from October 29 to November 19.

The TTCB has also announced a new-look Marketing Committee, “as it seeks to strengthen its connection with corporate sponsors to sustain its development programmes and numerous competitions across the various age groups.”

Chairman is Ismahieel Ali, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association who has experience as a cricket administrator. His vice-chairman is businessman Sudesh Jaggessar who retains his place as a member of the committee while Maritza Ballack and Customs Broker Aimir Mohammed have been added, along with Kiswah Chaitoo, the treasurer of the TTCB.

And following their elections, there is also in place a new look Premier League Committee which will oversee the top-tier of local club cricket.

At the head is attorney-at-law Henry Chase (chairman) while Rajendra Poorai assumes the role of secretary and is among six officials who were elected joining Kalapersad Sanise, Richard Ramkissoon, Adrian Ali, Frank Simmons and Sebastian Edwards.

Making up the committee appointees are David Furlonge, Manohar Ramsaran and Sharad Saddiq. The committees were formalised and approved at a TTCB National Executive meeting on October 1 at the National Cricket Stadium in Balmain, Couva.

Sammy sensing something special

Sammy sensing something special

Two-time Twenty20 World Cup-winning captain, Darren Sammy, believes West Indies can produce “something special” at the latest edition of the tournament, with the qualifying stage starting on Sunday.

Writing in his column for the International Cricket Council, Sammy said the Caribbean side possessed talented combinations both in the batting and bowling departments, which could influence the outcome of games.

HART SACKED

HART SACKED

The Halifax Wanderers have parted ways with head coach Stephen Hart following the conclusion of the 2022 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Trinidadian Hart took up the job as the Wanderers’ manager in 2018, following stints as men’s head coach of Canada (2009-2012) and Trinidad and Tobago (2013-2016). The 62-year-old also coached Canada’s Under-17 & Under-20 teams and was also Under-23 assistant-coach.

Magnificent 7 for Boodhan

Magnificent 7 for Boodhan

LLYANNA BOODHAN captured her seventh singles title of the season and Daniel Bhim completed a hat-trick when the curtain fell on the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Parkites host rescheduled women’s 7-a-side football

QPCC’s Women’s Annual Score 4 Cancer ladies fundraising 7-a-side football tournament will be held tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Originally set for last weekend, the two-day event was postponed owing to the inclement weather that enveloped most of the country forcing a rescheduling.

Kwesi Browne eliminated in keirin

Kwesi Browne eliminated in keirin

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne exited at the first round repechage stage of the men’s keirin yesterday, on day two of the 2022 UCI Track World Cycling Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

Browne was unlucky third twice over, missing out on the two automatic qualifying spots.

