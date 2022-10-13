Furlonge takes over as chief selector

RED FORCE head coach David Furlonge is the new senior national men’s cricket team chief selector.
According to a Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) media statement yesterday, the TTCB has broken with tradition and handed the job to Furlonge.
“Furlonge is regarded as the most successful coach in local club cricket, winning innumerable national cricket titles at the highest level of the game while in charge of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club,” the release stated.
Furlonge has been coach of the Red Force for the past four years which includes the two-year period of the Covid-19 pandemic where he guided the Red Force to the regional CWI CG Insurance Super50 Cup in 2021.
Also in the panel is former national opening batsman Deonarine Deyal and Gibran Mohammed. Making up the five-member selection committee are Frank Simmonds and the Red Force captain-elect, which is to be determined.
Their first major assignment will be naming the squad for the 2022 edition of the Super50 Cup which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago, and Antigua-Barbuda from October 29 to November 19.
The TTCB has also announced a new-look Marketing Committee, “as it seeks to strengthen its connection with corporate sponsors to sustain its development programmes and numerous competitions across the various age groups.”
Chairman is Ismahieel Ali, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association who has experience as a cricket administrator. His vice-chairman is businessman Sudesh Jaggessar who retains his place as a member of the committee while Maritza Ballack and Customs Broker Aimir Mohammed have been added, along with Kiswah Chaitoo, the treasurer of the TTCB.
And following their elections, there is also in place a new look Premier League Committee which will oversee the top-tier of local club cricket.
At the head is attorney-at-law Henry Chase (chairman) while Rajendra Poorai assumes the role of secretary and is among six officials who were elected joining Kalapersad Sanise, Richard Ramkissoon, Adrian Ali, Frank Simmons and Sebastian Edwards.
Making up the committee appointees are David Furlonge, Manohar Ramsaran and Sharad Saddiq. The committees were formalised and approved at a TTCB National Executive meeting on October 1 at the National Cricket Stadium in Balmain, Couva.