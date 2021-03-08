While there have been some good performances so far in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) three-day trials, coach David Furlonge wants to see an improvement in strike rotation, which he said will be crucial in the longer version of the game.
Furlonge, who is still making his way back to Trinidad following a successful CG Insurance Super50 campaign with the Red Force in Antigua last month, is also keen in seeing the top and middle order batsmen step up and convert starts into big scores.
The Red Force head coach is currently in Barbados along with the team’s management staff and two players, Denesh Ramdin and Khary Pierre. They will stay in Barbados before catching a flight to Trinidad tomorrow.
Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine and Kjorn Ottley have already returned to Trinidad while the rest of the Red Force Super50 squad all remained in Antigua to take up different West Indies assignments.
While Furlonge is away, TTCB coaches Kelvin Williams and David Williams have been overseeing preparations for the West Indies Championship four-day competition.
Players have so far been involved in two trial games with a third scheduled to bowl off today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. The teams will be led by Keagan Simmons and Steven Katwaroo.
Of this week’s trial match, Furlonge said: “We are trying to give opportunities to players and we want to see players in different situations, so we are trying to get the right people there in order to get what we want from the trial matches.
“I think it is just a matter of fine-tuning before picking the best team for the situation,” he added.
“I want to see the openers going on and making hundreds and being more consistent. Aside from Kallicharan, we haven’t really seen anyone scoring big runs. The bowlers seem to have been bowling well but I don’t know the type of wickets they have been playing on,” the Red Force coach explained.
“It is difficult to really get a whole picture of how things have gone so far but I want them to look at the rotation of the strike,” he added.
In terms of the four-day preparations, Furlonge said nothing official has been announced by Cricket West Indies but he is optimistic that there will be a four-day tournament this year.
The West Indies Championship ended prematurely in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and regional cricket only returned with the Super50 in February this year. International cricket also returned last week with Sri Lanka touring the Caribbean.
“We have not spoken names and so but we have an idea in mind in terms of the combination we want for the four-day but we haven’t heard anything officially about the four-day tournament, but we will continue preparations,” said Furlonge.
“We are hoping there will be a four-day tournament for West Indies cricket to move forward. We have a lot of tours this year and the players will need to get some cricket under their belt,” he added.
Team A: Keagan Simmons (captain), Isaiah Rajah, Nicholas Alexis, Mark Deyal, Kirstan Kallicharan Leonardo Julien, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Kavesh Kantasingh, Kissoondath Magram, Terrance Hinds, Daniel St Clair, Marlon Richards, Jarlarnie Seales.
Team B: Steven Katwaroo (captain), Cephas Cooper, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah, Ewart Nicholson, Bryan Charles, Ricky Jaipaul, Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Rayad Emrit, Shaaron Lewis.