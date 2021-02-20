While the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opted to go for experience in their Super50 line-up, coach David Furlonge hinted that some of the younger players will be getting opportunities in the four-day tournament.
Speaking to match commentator Samuel Badree during T&T’s game last Wednesday against the Leeward islands Hurricanes, Furlonge agreed that there have been a lot of young players knocking on the door for senior team selection and that the competition for places will force all players, including the senior ones to be on their toes.
“We have plenty young players, and it is something I have spoken to the Board (T&T Cricket Board) about,” said Furlonge.
“We have to look to integrate them into the game along with the senior players. It is sometimes difficult (to do) (when) the senior players have made themselves available but going forward in the four-day game, I think we will have to have a conversation with some of the senior players and look at giving some of the younger players an opportunity,” the Red Force coach added.
T&T have given some young players the nod in the four-day arena with former West Indies Under-19 players Jyd Goolie, Keagan Simmons, and Cephas Cooper getting a chance in the shortened 2020 West Indies Championship.
All-rounder Goolie slammed his maiden first-class century last year in only his fourth match for the Red Force since his debut in 2016.
Opening batsman Simmons scored 89 in his first-class debut last year while Cooper played just two matches last year.
While the Red Force are competing in the Super50 in Antigua, the rest of the T&T players have been continuing preparations for the West Indies Championship and Furlonge has been urging them to keep working on their game so they will be ready if they are called on.
“Keep working hard and continue performing and get your fitness up. What we are trying to explain to them is that yes you could play for Trinidad, but your fitness is not there to play for West Indies. West Indies has a fitness standard now that you have to follow so now, we are trying to get all the young players up to that fitness level right now,” the Red Force coach added.
The Red Force, who are already into the semi-finals of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup, played their final preliminary round match against the Guyana Jaguars in a day/night fixture at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua yesterday.
The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday and Thursday this week while the final is scheduled for Saturday.