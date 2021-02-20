‘SHARKY’ STRIKES, RED FORCE WIN: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin roars his delight after taking a catch to dismiss Guyana Jaguars top-scorer Chandrapaul Hemraj (87), while the successful bowler Imran Khan, background, goes on a celebratory run during yesterday’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Hemraj was one of five wickets for Khan who had One-Day career-best figures of five for 32 as the Jaguars were dismissed for 187. The Red Force went on to win the day/night match by six wickets.—Photo:CWI Media/Phillip Spooner