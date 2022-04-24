Fury cements legacy

Tyson Fury announced himself as “The King.” He sat on a throne. And then he got it all done against challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds and left undefeated with the British boxing public in his grasp. It was a job done just as he said it would go down.
There’s a thin line between the ridiculous and the impressive with Fury’s ring walks, but in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) had the masses in the palm of his hand—and with it the status as one of the biggest stars in British sport and the face of heavyweight boxing.
After brief flash points in the fourth round, it was all Fury as he kept Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) at bay and floored him with 10 seconds left in the sixth with a right uppercut. Whyte rose to his feet but stumbled into the arms of referee Mark Lyson, who then waved the fight off to send him to his third career defeat.
After his memorable trilogy against Deontay Wilder, this was Fury’s homecoming. And it was also affirmation of the journey he has been on from the depths of depression to returning to the ring with all the fanfare and delivering to retain the WBC and The Ring world heavyweight title belts.
It was a record-breaking attendance: the official tally of 94,000 fans saw it surpass any previous boxing fight in Europe in history, edging out the 90,000 who attended Anthony Joshua’s career-making victory over Wladimir Klitschko almost exactly five years ago. Officially speaking, on a night records tumbled, it was the highest attendance for a boxing event since the Julio Cesar Chavez-Greg Haugen match, which drew 132,274 in Mexico City in 1993.
The self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” took over Wembley. His fans turned out in thousands, all decked out in Fury merchandise. This corner of north London had been whipped up in the Fury frenzy all day. Even last Friday there were snaking queues for the weigh-in, but Saturday the nearby Boxpark venue was packed, with the first rounds of “Sweet Caroline” reverberating from about 1 p.m. Fury-brand drinks were consumed and stamped into the floor. They all came to see their heavyweight.
Every glimpse of Fury on the stadium’s video screens drew a tide of cheers, cascading around the ever-filling seats. The loudest cheers on the undercard were reserved for Tommy Fury, Tyson’s half-brother, who fought while it was still daylight. Klitschko also addressed the crowd in a video message, appealing for donations to aid Ukraine.
But the underwhelming undercard meant the loudest cheers were always reserved for those sightings of the man of the moment. Sandwiched between 1990s techno, the smoke machines, the fighters coming and going, Fury kept on popping back onto the screen—singing away, pointing to the camera, conducting proceedings from the changing room. Whyte was more reserved, buried in his phone.
Whyte’s ring walk was triggered by the theme tune from Jaws and this then moved into AC/DC’s “Back in Black”. The man himself had kept quiet all week, opting to embrace the shadows, but he didn’t seem remotely bothered by the spotlight when it came to his moment in the stadium. However, he then had to wait 15 or so minutes for Fury to join him in the ring.
The champion’s prolonged ring walk started with a special rendition of “American Pie” by Don McLean with input from Fury, and then a nod to it being St. George’s Day as he walked out decked in red and white, the flags of St. George on his gloves, accompanied by a group of knights all to the backdrop of Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire.” He spent time sitting on his throne and then he beat the challenger with that sweet uppercut. It all ended with him in the middle of his kingdom singing “American Pie” again, and an audience wondering if they’ll ever see him again in the ring. He had said previously this would be his last fight. He promised his wife, Paris, this would be it. “This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King,” he said in the ring. It was the only act of his that drew boos all night.
If it is his farewell, then it’s some way to go. He has lived a remarkable life and had a roller-coaster career. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but his boxing ability is undeniable. His final words, sung, were “this’ll be the day that I’ll die.”
It was a farewell only Fury could manage. But it leaves you wondering if this atmosphere and the occasion will prove to be too much for him to walk away.