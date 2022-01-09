The Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (Futsal868) recently signed a landmark agreement with Clover Consultancy to be the national sporting organisation’s official Intellectual property (IP) manager.

Clover Consultancy, a leader in intellectual property information, will provide Futsal868 with advice on how to conceptualise, develop, commercialise, and protect its intellectual property.

Geoffrey Edwards, president of the Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago remarked: “As life is evolving, so is the business of sport. Likewise, Futsal868 continues to evolve through this partnership with Clover Consultancy to provide intellectual property rights protection for our sporting assets. This partnership will provide economic, social, moral, and cultural development, as well as assist to improve and maximise value across all Futsal868 business assets and brands, including innovation with new technologies.”

Dr Justin Koo, co-founder consultant of Clover Consultancy said: “We are happy to partner with Futsal868 to drive the conversation of Intellectual Property in sport. They have proven to be forward thinkers and agents of change in this landscape.”

He added: “Businesses and individuals are often unaware of their intellectual property rights and fail to secure them, leading to lost opportunities and disputes that could be easily avoided. Furthermore, as an intellectual property manager, Clover Consultancy will ensure that Futsal868 gets the best deal for their intellectual property rights.”

