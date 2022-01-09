The batting problems continued for the West Indies Under-19 team in their first official warm-up match yesterday ahead of the start of the ICC Under-19 50-over World Cup.

Playing traditional powerhouses India at the national stadium in Providence, Guyana, the team led by Ackeem Auguste lost heavily by 108 runs. Set a challenging 279 for victory, the Windies youths crashed to 170 all out in 43 overs.