Che Benny scored a handful of goals to steer Trinidad and Tobago past Martinique 8-2 in the Caribbean Games men’s futsal third-place play-off, in Guadeloupe, yesterday. In addition to his five goals, Benny had two assists.
The futsal bronze took the T&T medal tally at the inaugural Caribbean Games to 17. Competing in six sports, T&T earned five gold medals, seven silver and five bronze.
Swimmer Nikoli Blackman was outstanding, capturing two individual gold medals as well as a silver. Another swimmer, Ornella Walker also claimed a gold medal.
Sprinter Kion Benjamin was golden too, winning the men’s 100m dash. The fifth gold medal also came on the track, Tamia Badal, Akilah Lewis, Naomi Campbell and Leah Bertrand teaming up for the women’s 4x100m title.
Late on Saturday, T&T suffered an 8-7 defeat at the hands of Suriname in an exciting Group “A” futsal game. Benny and company, however, bounced back from that heart-breaking loss to grab bronze.
In women’s 3x3 basketball, T&T battled hard against Guadeloupe in Saturday’s third-place play-off, but ended up on the losing end, the home team winning 16-13 to claim bronze.
The T&T women topped Group “A” with two impressive victories. They beat Haiti 10-7 and whipped Guadeloupe 13-7. Guadeloupe, though, had the last laugh, exacting revenge on T&T in the bronze medal match.
T&T’s netballers were defeated 55-21 by Jamaica, yesterday. The T&T women finished fourth in the six-team tournament. Jamaica emerged as champions, with silver going to Barbados and bronze to St Lucia. In cycling, T&T’s Tariq Woods finished 36th in the men’s road race.