Che Benny scored a handful of goals to steer Trinidad and Tobago past Martinique 8-2 in the Caribbean Games men’s futsal third-place play-off, in Guadeloupe, yesterday. In addition to his five goals, Benny had two assists.

The futsal bronze took the T&T medal tally at the inaugural Caribbean Games to 17. Competing in six sports, T&T earned five gold medals, seven silver and five bronze.

Swimmer Nikoli Blackman was outstanding, capturing two individual gold medals as well as a silver. Another swimmer, Ornella Walker also claimed a gold medal.

Sprinter Kion Benjamin was golden too, winning the men’s 100m dash. The fifth gold medal also came on the track, Tamia Badal, Akilah Lewis, Naomi Campbell and Leah Bertrand teaming up for the women’s 4x100m title.

Late on Saturday, T&T suffered an 8-7 defeat at the hands of Suriname in an exciting Group “A” futsal game. Benny and company, however, bounced back from that heart-breaking loss to grab bronze.

In women’s 3x3 basketball, T&T battled hard against Guadeloupe in Saturday’s third-place play-off, but ended up on the losing end, the home team winning 16-13 to claim bronze.

The T&T women topped Group “A” with two impressive victories. They beat Haiti 10-7 and whipped Guadeloupe 13-7. Guadeloupe, though, had the last laugh, exacting revenge on T&T in the bronze medal match.

T&T’s netballers were defeated 55-21 by Jamaica, yesterday. The T&T women finished fourth in the six-team tournament. Jamaica emerged as champions, with silver going to Barbados and bronze to St Lucia. In cycling, T&T’s Tariq Woods finished 36th in the men’s road race.

Futsal bronze

Smith strikes gold at World Masters

Gwendolyn Smith struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago in the women’s 55-59 javelin throw at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, yesterday.

Smith landed the spear 37.50 metres for a huge cushion on Finland’s Kristiina Peltola, the silver medallist at 33.46. Latvia’s Llona Kojalovica bagged bronze with a 32.17m throw. Smith’s T&T teammate, Suzan Garcia was 14th at 17.20.

T&T’s Hinds, a game-changer

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship (CWC) kicks off today in Monterrey, Mexico, with eight teams in pursuit of lifting the trophy and proclaiming themselves champions of women’s football in this region.

Each of the teams boast a special kind of player who is capable of making a play that can change the course of a game and swing things in their team’s favour. For Trinidad and Tobago, that player is Liana Hinds.

‘Joker’ beats curfew to reach 13th Wimbledon quarter-final

Facing an unexpectedly tough opponent and a pending curfew, Novak Djokovic put his game into another gear to beat both.

The six-time champion reached his 13th Wimbledon quarter-final by beating Dutch wild-card entry Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court.

When Van Rijthoven, ranked 104th, surprisingly won a 50-minute second set, it looked like the match might not finish before Wimbledon’s 11 p.m. (UK time) curfew. But Djokovic sped through the next two sets to wrap up the win with about 20 minutes to spare and ensure he gets a full rest day today.

WI TAME TIGERS

Rovman Powell and Brandon King struck starkly contrasting half-centuries as West Indies once again dominated Bangladesh to earn a comfortable 35-run victory in the second T20 International at Windsor Park, yesterday.

With the rain which wrecked Saturday’s opener at the venue staying away, West Indies galloped to 193 for five from their 20 overs after choosing to bat first, Powell clobbering a brutal unbeaten 61 from 28 balls and King carving out a classy 57 from 43 deliveries.

Sam hat-trick puts Army back into 2nd

STRIKER Brent Sam scored his second hat-trick of the season as Defence Force moved back into second spot in the Ascension Football Tournament with a comprehensive 5-0 shutout of Real West Fort at the Arima Velodrome, when Saturday’s double-header also saw Deportivo Point Fortin defeat cellar-placed Moruga FC 4-1.