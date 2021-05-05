Futsal dream fizzles

Keston George

GOAL ATTEMPT: Trinidad and Tobago’s Keston George, background, heads  a chip from teammate Che Benny at the 2021 Concacaf Futsal Championship in Guatemala on Tuesday night. The Dominican Republic won the Group A match 6-2.

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship would have lasted a mere two nights unless they managed an unlikely victory over heavily-favoured Guatemala by a five-goal ­margin in their final preliminary group match last night.

Playing their opening match on Tuesday night the “Futsal Warriors” fell 6-2 to newcomers Dominican Republic after a close first half in which they only trailed by a 1-0 margin. Marco Gomez (5th, 33rd and 35th minutes) scored the lone first half goal on the way to a hat-trick, while Ricardo Alvarez (25th), Guellermo Lopez (27th) and Marcel Cestero (40th) completed Guatemala’s tally.

The late withdrawal of Martinique and Guadeloupe due to Covid-19, saw the Dominican Republic drawn into T&T’s pool, leading to each team playing a preliminary match less and making sure there were no easy matches in Group A.

The Dominican Republic had fallen 4-2 to Guatemala on opening night, but with most of their players based professionally in Spain, were too experienced for a T&T team that only play futsal every four years—but could easily match the other Caribbean teams.

T&T’s American head coach Constantine Konstin made full use of his roster with most of his players getting a run.

Andre Marchan, the Defence Force goalkeeper was outstanding and produced over half a dozen first-half stops. He was beaten once in the first half when Gomez blew past T&T captain Sean De Silva on the wing and scored with a low shot through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Alvarez scored in identical fashion for 2-0 and starting to chase the game, T&T lost all their previous discipline during a ten-minute period, conceding four goals. Lopez put a shot down the middle for 3-0 during a period when T&T had Dwight Quintero red-carded.

Keston George briefly had T&T back in the game at 3-1 with a close-up header from Che Benny’s skilful chip, but with the T&T defence now open, Gomez scored twice within two minutes on the counter-attack, before Neptune scored a brilliant individual goal, getting around the goalkeeper and squeezing the ball in for 5-2.

However, keeper Marchan was well out of goal and Cestero had only defender George to beat when he put a low shot into goal for the final ­Guatemala strike.

After the match T&T coach Konstin expressed satisfaction with the first half, telling TTFA Media, “the first half was back and forth. We had a lot of opportunities to score, we just got a little tight when we went to finish... It was an awesome first half”.

However, he said, “the second half, we didn’t come out the same way we did in the first half. We were flat and we gave up a couple of quick goals and then we got a red card, so things just went sour but we scored some really good goals”.

Konstin was hoping that last night his players would have taken the good points from Tuesday into the Guatemala match.

T&T 14-man

futsal squad:

Che Benny- Belmont, Dylon King-Waterhole, Darius Ollivierra, Willis Plaza, Andre Marchan, Adrian Welch, Jameel Neptune, Mark Ramdeen, Sean De Silva, Aaron Lester, Keston George, Dwight Quintero, Keron Cummings, Kern ­Caesar.

