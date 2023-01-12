Futsal Fiesta scheduled for later this month

The Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) will host a two-day “Futsal Fiesta”–a weekend of futsal tournaments, later this month.
The event will take place on Saturday January 28 and Sunday 29 and will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville, San Fernando.
According to the Futsal Association, the Fiesta will be the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.
On day one, a Girl’s Under-15 Futsal Developmental Tournament will be held. This event is intended to attract eight teams and over 100 female players. The focus is on youth development through community engagement and national outreach. Registration is $400 per team. Teams will have a maximum of 15 players. Trophies, medals, and bragging rights are up for grabs.
Day two will feature the Men’s Open Community Cup (South Edition). Registration is $1,500 per team (15 maximum), with a “winner takes all” cash prize of $8,000.
According to FATT president Geoffrey Edwards, “this Weekend Futsal Fiesta was conceptualised to efficiently execute multiple futsal events to different demographics in the shortest possible time frame.”
He continued: “After successfully hosting the Male Under-14 Futsal Development Tournament in November of last year, many of our stakeholders were eager to have different age groups playing.
“Initiatives like these are succinctly aligned to our strategic plan, and thus, we committed to answering the call and facilitating similar activities to these as we commit to increasing awareness of the sport of futsal.”