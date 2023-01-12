Futsal Fiesta scheduled for later this month

The Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) will host a two-day “Futsal Fiesta”–a weekend of futsal tournaments, later this month.

The event will take place on Saturday January 28 and Sunday 29 and will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville, San Fernando.

According to the Futsal Association, the Fiesta will be the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.

On day one, a Girl’s Under-15 Futsal Developmental Tournament will be held. This event is intended to attract eight teams and over 100 female players. The focus is on youth development through community engagement and national outreach. Registration is $400 per team. Teams will have a maximum of 15 players. Trophies, medals, and bragging rights are up for grabs.

Day two will feature the Men’s Open Community Cup (South Edition). Registration is $1,500 per team (15 maximum), with a “winner takes all” cash prize of $8,000.

According to FATT president Geoffrey Edwards, “this Weekend Futsal Fiesta was conceptualised to efficiently execute multiple futsal events to different demographics in the shortest possible time frame.”

He continued: “After successfully hosting the Male Under-14 Futsal Development Tournament in November of last year, many of our stakeholders were eager to have different age groups playing.

“Initiatives like these are succinctly aligned to our strategic plan, and thus, we committed to answering the call and facilitating similar activities to these as we commit to increasing awareness of the sport of futsal.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NORTH ON TOP

NORTH ON TOP

Leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre combined to put North in command on the opening day of the four-day Soca Kings North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Roach returns to Surrey for 2023

Roach returns to Surrey for 2023

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach will return to Surrey for a third season following last year’s LV- Insurance County Championship success.

Roach took 25 wickets in seven outings for the ‘Brown Caps’ in 2022 and has signed up for the first six games of their trophy defence.

Powell hails ‘special’ tournament

Powell hails ‘special’ tournament

West Indies Twenty20 vice-captain Rovman Powell, who will lead one of the six franchises in the World International League T20, has described the inaugural campaign as the “start of something special”, as he prepares for today’s opener against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Futsal Fiesta scheduled for later this month

The Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) will host a two-day “Futsal Fiesta”–a weekend of futsal tournaments, later this month.

The event will take place on Saturday January 28 and Sunday 29 and will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville, San Fernando.

Eve eyes 2026

Eve eyes 2026

As he prepares a squad for March’s two Nations League matches, national senior football team coach Angus Eve is keeping his eyes on 2026 World Cup qualification and is keen to give his young players more exposure.

SUPPORT US

SUPPORT US

He has two qualifying games to prepare his team for in March but his home-based players are …